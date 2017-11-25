Michigan State's Miles Bridges (22) blocks the shot of Connecticut's Antwoine Anderson (0) in the second half. (Photo: Timothy J. Gonzelez / Associated Press)

Portland, Ore. — Miles Bridges got back on the court on Friday night and while he hardly logged his usual minutes, just getting back in the mix was good enough.

The sophomore sprained his ankle Sunday in Michigan State’s win at home over Stony Brook, leaving his status for the PK80 Invitational in doubt. He sat out Thursday’s victory over DePaul in the opening game of the event but was back in action Friday in a 77-57 semifinal victory over Connecticut.

“Yeah, I felt good,” Bridges said. “After a few defensive plays I felt good.”

Bridges did not start but played 17 minutes while scoring six points and grabbing eight rebounds.

“I was happy to get my feet wet,” said Bridges, who entered the game averaging 19.7 points and seven rebounds a game. “I didn’t want to do too much. I put up a few shots and wasn’t attacking like I normally do, but I feel like I’m ready now.”

The Spartans (4-1) certainly hope he’s closer to 100 percent by the time they take the court again Sunday in the championship game of the Victory Bracket. That’s when No. 4 Michigan State will face No. 9 North Carolina.

“I was actually pleased with Miles,” Izzo said. “He gets eight rebounds and a couple of his shots were in and out. But he was moving fine and I thought he defended pretty good. We put him on a guard at times, a little guard. So, that was a good step for Miles and we’ll get him some rest (Saturday). But he’s not gonna be the kind of player that he was, as aggressive as he was until we get back home. But we’ll get him some rest and see what we get out of him Sunday.

“But he whole goal was to make sure we did nothing that would put him in a position of this lingering and that has been accomplished.”

