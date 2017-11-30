Michigan State’s Miles Bridges slams home an alley-oop over teammate Nick Ward in the first half of Thursday’s victory over Notre Dame. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State and Notre Dame squared off in East Lansing for the first time in more than 40 years on Thursday night, and the Spartans weren’t about to disappoint the home crowd.

In front of a packed house at Breslin Center, No. 3 Michigan State won its second straight game over a top-10 opponent, racing out to a big lead then withstanding a second-half surge to knock off No. 5 Notre Dame, 81-63, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Cassius Winston scored 17, had seven assists and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Spartans (6-1), who shot 42.9 percent (9-for-21) from 3-point range and outrebounded the Fighting Irish, 42-21. Joshua Langford added 17 points for Michigan State, while Miles Bridges scored 14 and Nick Ward added 12 points.

The win was Michigan State’s first over a top-five opponent since a beating No. 4 Kansas, 79-73, in the Champions Classic on Nov. 17, 2015.

“That was a very well-earned win on our part,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “We rebounded well, defended well, didn’t turn it over too much other than a five-minute stretch and I thought the ball was moving better.”

Notre Dame (6-1), which entered the game coming off a championship last week in the Maui Invitational, struggled early but cut the Michigan State lead to single digits in the second half.

Four players scored in double figures for the Fighting Irish as Bonzie Colson scored 17 and grabbed six rebounds. Rex Pflueger added 15 points while TJ Gibbs had 11 and Matt Farrell scored 10.

“My worst fear was for them to get off to a great start because when they do in this building it’s a heck of a climb up,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “They really got off to a great start and as much as you practice transition defense you can’t simulate what they do on the floor

“I loved our fight in the second half but they are a really good team. Heck of a team. They are as good as anybody in the country. Hats off to them. They were really ready to play.”

BOX SCORE: No. 3 Michigan State 81, No. 5 Notre Dame 63

Michigan State came out firing from the outset, taking a 14-5 lead on a 3-pointer from Bridges. Gibbs answered for the Fighting Irish but the Spartans followed with a 17-3 run that turned a close game into a 31-11 advantage.

The surge got started when Matt McQuaid put back a Langford miss and really got rolling when Langford nailed three straight pull-up jumpers. McQuaid then buried a triple after Gibbs hit Notre Dame’s only shot during the run. Winston then hit a jumper in the lane and Langford closed things with a pair of free throws.

Notre Dame found some offensive life, scoring the next four, but Michigan State eventually took its biggest lead at 46-24 after a 3-pointer from Winston with 49 seconds left in the half. Gibbs hit short jumper to close the scoring as the Spartans led, 46-26, at halftime.

Michigan State junior Kenny Goins played four minutes in the first half. He missed the previous four games after aggravating a left knee injury in practice following the Duke game in the Champions Classic.

Notre Dame was re-energized to open the second half, outscoring Michigan State, 12-2 in the first three-and-a-half minutes to cut the Spartans lead to 48-38 with 16:35 to play. Meanwhile, Michigan State was busy losing control of the ball. After turning it over five times in the first half, the Spartans turned the ball over four times in the first 4:38 of the second half.

Notre Dame took advantage and eventually cut the Michigan State lead to 53-46 with 13:08 to play on a jumper from Farrell, capping a 20-7 surge in the first seven minutes of the second half. But Michigan State answered with a layup from Ward and another mid-range jumper from Langford to push the lead back to 57-46 with 11:29 left in the game.

After a triple from Pflueger brought Notre Dame within 57-49, the Spartans extended the lead to 63-51 on a 3-pointer from Jackson, a free throw from Bridges and a layup on transition from Ward.

Michigan State, however, went on an 11-4 run to go ahead, 68-53 and eventually got the lead back to 20 points after a Bridges drive to the bucket put the Spartan ahead, 77-59, in the final two minutes.

“Against a quality team that is very solid, I just thought we played (well). Give us some credit and yet they didn’t play their sharpest," Izzo said. We’ve both got good teams. They will win a lot of games but that was a good win for us and our crowd really helped.”

Michigan State gets set to begin Big Ten play on Sunday when it hosts Nebraska at 4:30 p.m., before heading to Rutgers for a 7 p.m. tip on Tuesday.

