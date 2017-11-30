Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston (5) helped hold North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) to seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in the PK80 Invitational. (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer / Associated Press)

East Lansing — As Cassius Winston examined his MVP trophy at the PK80 Invitational on Sunday evening, it was easy to point to his offensive production as the reason the Michigan State sophomore was holding the glorified block of wood.

He’d scored a career-high 28 points in a semifinal win over UConn and followed that with seven points, seven assists and five rebounds in the championship victory over North Carolina.

But Winston was clear last weekend about what he’s improved on the most since his freshman season — defense.

“If I don’t play defense, I can’t be on the floor,” Winston said after the win over UConn.

For most of last season, Winston was Michigan State’s best option at point guard when it came to offensive production. But often times his playing time was limited because of defensive deficiencies. Coach Tom Izzo harped on it — as the continues to do with Nick Ward — and Winston got the message.

So, when Winston helped hold North Carolina’s Joel Berry II to seven points on 2-for-11 shooting, it was a clear sign Winston had taken a big step.

“I think he’s improved a lot, yet got a long ways to go,” Izzo said as No. 3 Michigan State got set to face No. 5 Notre Dame on Thursday. “But I think he did what he was supposed to do. He came into his sophomore year. He said, ‘What do I have to get better at?’ This summer he worked on some of those things, and wow, just like it always happens in your job or mine, you spend more time on something, you put a little bit more emphasis on something, something becomes a little more important, and if you put all those things together, you usually get better.

“I have a great appreciation for the fact that even in the UConn game, where he got all his accolades for scoring, he’s been better defensively, and that’s one of the reasons we’re better defensively.”

2017-18 MICHIGAN STATE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

That defensive effort against North Carolina forced the Tar Heels to shoot just 24.6 percent, the worst in program history, along with a miserable 1-for-18 from 3-point range.

Even North Carolina coach Roy Williams noted Winston refused to allow himself to be screened.

“It’s just finding my spots,” Winston said. “I’m never gonna be the quickest guy out there, never gonna be the strongest guy out there, but if I’m in the right position at the right time it helps with containing guys. That’s the big thing they focused on. If I can contain guys I can be on the floor and I can be what I need to be for this team.”

Bridges nears 100 percent

Sophomore forward Miles Bridges is close to 100 percent after missing the DePaul game last week with a sprained ankle.

“I’m still feeling it a little bit, but it’s slowly getting back to normal,” Bridges said. “Every single day I’m doing treatment and getting in the ice tub, so it’s good for me.”

Bridges scored six points in 17 minutes against UConn and returned to the starting lineup against North Carolina, scoring 11 points in 26 minutes.

Slam dunks

After three games in four days in at the PK80 Invitational, Thursday’s game begins a stretch of three games in six days for Michigan State. After taking on the Fighting Irish, the Spartans begin Big Ten play at home against Nebraska on Sunday and travel Tuesday to Rutgers.

… Michigan State enters Thursday’s game 7-10 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

… After dropping the first 10 challenges, the Big Ten has captured six of the last eight, with the conferences splitting the 2012 and 2013 Challenges, 6-6. The ACC was 11-2 entering Thursday’s game, the last one of the event.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/mattcharboneau