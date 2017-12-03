Michigan State (9-3), which finished No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will take on Washington State (9-3) in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 in San Diego. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

East Lansing — While the college football world debated endlessly over whether the Playoff Committee got it right putting Alabama in the four-team field over Ohio State, that move had a direct effect on Michigan State’s bowl positioning.

Michigan State (9-3), which finished No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will take on Washington State (9-3) in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 in San Diego. It will be the Spartans’ first appearance in the Holiday Bowl and the eighth meeting with the Cougars. The last meeting came in 1977.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m.

Most projections had Michigan State playing in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando. However, those projections all assumed the Big Ten champion would be in the playoff field.

Ohio State’s win over Wisconsin in the conference title game on Saturday apparently knocked the entire conference out of the playoff, which bumped the Badgers down to the Orange Bowl. According to the Big Ten’s agreement, if a conference team is in the Orange Bowl that means there can’t be one in the Citrus Bowl.

The next bowl selecting was the Outback Bowl, which opted to go with Michigan (8-4), despite the fact Michigan State had a better record and a head-to-head victory over the Wolverines.

However, it must be noted, the Big Ten does not require its bowl partners to follow a strict pecking order when selecting teams. That left the door open for Michigan to end up in the Outback Bowl and Michigan State headed to the Holiday Bowl.

