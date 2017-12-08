East Lansing — Patrick Khodorenko and Michigan State put on a dominating performance Friday night to defeat bitter rival Michigan 5-0 before 6,007 fans at Munn Arena, splitting the home-and-home series.

Khodorenko did his best to equal the performance of Michigan captain Tony Calderone who pushed his nation-leading goal scoring total to 13 Thursday night at Yost Arena when he scored a hat trick in Michigan’s 4-0 win over the Spartans.

Khodorenko was a thorn in the side of Michigan’s Hayden Lavigne all night, scoring a pair of goals while MSU sophomore John Lethemon (Northville) turned aside 29 shots to earn the shutout.

Khodorenko’s first goal of the night came just seconds into a power play when he took Taro Hirose’s pass and put it past the sophomore goaltender for a 1-0 lead with 11:40 left in the first period.

The Spartans (8-9-1, 2-7-1-1) opened a 2-0 lead with four seconds left in the opening period when Mitch Lewandowski’s shot from the point bounced off of the body of the physical 6-foot, 210-pound Khodorenko and past Lavigne.

Michigan (7-7-2, 3-5-2-1) had three power-play opportunities in the second period, but failed to capitalize, and the Spartans scored two more goals during the period to push the lead to 4-0.

First, Lewandowski’s rifled a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle past Lavigne after taking a pass from Hirose at the midway point of the period.

Then, Mitch Eliot beat Lavigne with a wrist shot from the right circle with 5:50 left in the period.

It could have been worse if not for a pair of great saves by Lavigne on point-blank shots by Khodorenko.

Lavigne also made a save on Brennan Sanford’s wrist shot on a penalty shot during the middle period. Sanford was tripped by Michigan defenseman Griffin Luce after taking a great pass out of the Spartans zone by a defenseman.

Sophomore Jack Lafontaine took over for Lavigne to start the third period, but didn’t fare much better, allowing a power-play goal by Logan Lambdin, who scored from between the circle with 15:16 remaining.

Lafontaine did make a great save on Hirose, who had three assists, from just right of the crease midway through the final period.

