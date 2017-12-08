Tennessee Pututau (Photo: 247Sports)

Michigan State will have a good group of official visitors on campus this weekend. That will include many, if not all, of the committed players in the 2018 class, as well as four uncommitted official visitors.

They are Muskegon athlete La’Darius Jefferson, Cincinnati Winton Woods linebacker Christopher Oats, San Francisco City College defensive end Jordan Allen and Salt Lake City East defensive lineman Tennessee Pututau.

247Sports’ Blair Angulo initially reported Putuau’s plan to visit the Spartans. Of those four uncommitted visitors, he is the newest to the radar as he was only offered at the end of November. In-state Utah is considered the team to beat for the 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman. He has additional offers from Utah, BYU, California, Wisconsin and more.

Michigan State was actually Oats’ first offer. With Winton Woods making it to the state title game, taking visits has been tough for him during the season, but he has maintained contact with the Spartans and they had coaches at his state final game (a loss to Akron Hoban) last week.

More: Trieu: UM will pursue 4-star OT Jarrett Patterson ‘hard’

“I have a very close relationship with the entire coaching staff,” Oats told 247Sports’ Jason Higdon. “I have very high thoughts about the program. I really like the campus and the facilities. I could see myself running through the tunnel.”

Cincinnati, Kentucky and Ohio State remain schools the Spartans are competing with for Oats.

Jefferson visits the Spartans this weekend then Indiana next weekend. The state of Michigan’s Mr. Football, he plans to announce a decision on Christmas, but has not ruled out signing on the early signing date of Dec. 20.

Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio has been into the school recently, and has also conducted an in-home visit with Jefferson.

Allen is set to release his top five, but popular opinion among recruiting analysts is that Texas Christian and Utah are the Spartans’ main competition. Nebraska also extended a recent offer.

“I have always watched Michigan State and admired how they play defense and the way they attack the ball,” Allen said. “They do a great job.”

Michigan State currently has 19 commitments in the class of 2018.

MSU offers massive Ohio junior

Dayton (Ohio) Dunbar junior offensive tackle Jonathan Allen was offered by Michigan State on Thursday. Allen is 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds and was also offered by Wisconsin on the same day.

Cincinnati and Toledo had previously offered Allen.

Also a varsity basketball player, he was a First Team All-City and All-District selection as a junior.

The Spartans have had success at Dunbar in the past, signing defensive back R.J. Williamson and receiving a verbal commitment from wide receiver Joseph Scates at one point in the 2018 class.

More information

Tennessee Pututau profile

Chris Oats profile

Jonathan Allen profile

Allen Trieu began covering the state of Michigan for Scout.com in 2005 and began managing the entire Midwest in 2009. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.



