Former Muskegon quarterback La’Darius Jefferson says he'll commit to Michigan State. (Photo: Allen Trieu / Scout.com)

East Lansing — With the football early signing period closing in, Michigan State landed its 20th commitment for the 2018 recruiting class on Saturday.

Three-star athlete La’Darius Jefferson of Muskegon announced on Twitter that he had committed to Michigan State.

Jefferson (6-foot-2, 209 pounds), a quarterback in high school whom Michigan State recruited to be a running back with the possibility of getting a shot at quarterback, was originally committed to Central Florida before reopening his recruitment in November. Jefferson’s decomittment came before Central Florida coach Scott Frost announced he was leaving to become the coach at Nebraska.

Jefferson, a member of The News’ Dream team, was one of the top dual-threat QBs in the state, rushing for 2,095 yards and 33 TDs and throwing for more than 1,200 yards and 21 TDs. He led Muskegon to its first state title since 2008 when he rushed for 245 yards and four TDs in a 28-10 Division 3 state championship game win over Farmington Hills Harrison.

“His will to win, just his desire and passion to win made him special,” Muskegon coach Shane Fairfield said. “He led his team and his team believed in him. He was selfless, there were games where we didn’t want him to run a lot, he had to hand it off, there’s times when he threw it and there were times that he didn’t throw it. He just played in the role and did what he had to do to win games.”

The early signing period begins Dec. 20 and Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio has said he expects all of the Spartans’ commits to sign then.

Jefferson is ranked the No. 30 recruit in the state by 247sports.com.

