Michigan State is a senior-laden team, one that’s been through all the ups and downs. (Photo: Steven Branscombe / Michigan State Communications)

Penn State defeated visiting Michigan State in an NCAA volleyball regional final, 25-23, 25-17, 28-26, on Saturday night.

Jamye Cox had 17 digs, Rachel Minarick had 34 assists and Autumn Bailey had 18 kills for Michigan State, which finished its season 24-9.

No. 1 overall seed Penn State (33-1) will face Nebraska in a national semifinal next week.