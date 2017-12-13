On Wednesday, TMZ Sports posted video of Seattle Seahawks rookie Malik McDowell, the former Michigan State star, berating police officers during his arrest outside the SL Lounge in Chamblee, Ga. (Photo: Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

Seattle Seahawks rookie Malik McDowell was arrested over the weekend, reportedly for disorderly conduct, following an incident at a nightclub outside of Atlanta.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports posted video of McDowell, the former Michigan State star, purportedly berating police officers during his arrest outside the SL Lounge in Chamblee, Ga. The video contains graphic language.

In it, McDowell can be heard calling the officers names using profanity, brags about his “lawyer” money, and at one point accusing officers of trying to “plant” evidence as they put him in handcuffs.

McDowell was arrested Sunday morning outside the nightclub, over a dispute over a $600 bill, according to the Seattle Times. He was released on $325 bond, according to the Times.

In the video, McDowell is heard repeatedly calling the two officers — one man, and one woman — expletives, telling the male officer while in the back of the police car, regarding the female officer, “I paid my taxes. I paid a million in taxes this (expletive) year. If I want to call that (expletive) a (expletive), I can. ... I paid a million dollars in taxes. If want to call every officer a (expletive), I can.”

McDowell on Monday issued an apology on Twitter for the incident.

“I am embarrassed by the situation and my actions Saturday,” McDowell wrote. “I would like to apologize to the Atlanta Police Department, SL Lounge, the entire Seattle Seahawks organization and my teammates. I am a young man who made a mistake and am constantly working towards getting better.”

McDowell, a former five-star recruit from Southfield, played three seasons at Michigan State, where he was a stalwart on the defensive line as a freshman and sophomore, but was limited to nine games as a junior because of injuries. He was selected by the Seahawks in the second round (No. 35 overall) of the NFL draft, but hasn’t played this season after reportedly suffering a concussion during an ATV accident in the offseason.