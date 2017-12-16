Buy Photo Thomas Kithier during pregame warm ups on Dec. 5 during a Clarkston High School game against Wayne Memorial High School. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Ineligible high-school basketball star Thomas Kithier and his family have hired two attorneys as they prepare to continue the fight over the Michigan High School Athletic Association's controversial ruling.

Kithier transferred from Macomb Dakota to Clarkston for his senior season, but Dakota refused to sign off on the transfer, claiming the move was athletically motivated. The MHSAA agreed, and an appeal was upheld, benching Kithier for the entire season.

Kithier, 18, will play next season for Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

His family announced Saturday it had hired attorneys Ven Johnson of Detroit and Steven Fishman of Troy.

"Dakota’s gross misconduct has threatened Thomas’ ability to attend Clarkston High, the school of his choice, simply because they would be losing their star basketball player," Johnson said in a statement. "A high-school senior and legal adult should be allowed to attend school anywhere he or she wants.

"Whether that includes playing basketball, volleyball, being a member of the marching band or of the drama club is completely irrelevant."

Fishman said in a statement: "If the MHSAA's arbitrary and capricious decision is allowed to stand Thomas will be irreparably harmed. Ven Johnson and I are investigating every legal option available to Thomas and his family, and will be moving forward immediately. This young man deserves all the fruits of his hard work and dedication."

It wasn't immediately clear when or if a lawsuit will be filed, though one is expected in the next week.

Johnson and Fishman didn't immediately return emails seeking comment.

The MHSAA on Saturday declined comment through a spokesman.

Last summer, Kithier, a 6-foot-9 forward, moved from his family's home in Macomb into an apartment in Clarkston when he enrolled in the new district. His family said its move was delayed by a death in the family, but the Kithiers made the move in the following months and their Macomb home is up for sale.

Michigan is a school-of-choice state, but that's for academics. If a student is believed to have moved for athletic reasons, and the former school protests, the MHSAA investigates and rules. The MHSAA said it gets between two and three complaints a year, and some are upheld. Not all of them make headlines, however, because not all of them involve star athletes signed to play for a national-powerhouse collegiate program.

The MHSAA ruled there was enough evidence that Kithier made the move for athletic reasons, citing his statements about his desire to play alongside long-time AAU teammate and future Michigan State teammate Foster Loyer at Clarkston.

Clarkston officials — from coach Dan Fife all the way to the district's superintendent — have blasted the MHSAA's ruling, while Chippewa Valley Schools, the umbrella district under while Dakota falls, has issued a statement defending itself.

Chippewa Valley Schools officials have not responded to several requests for comment from The Detroit News. At a Chippewa Valley Schools board meeting on Monday, the Kithiers — Thomas and parents Jane and Karl — pleaded their case. Superintendent Ron Roberts said the district will not reverse its decision.

Even if Chippewa Valley Schools, under intense scrutiny, were to reverse course and sign off on the transfer waiver, the MHSAA said its ruling would stand.

"The administration of Macomb Dakota/Chippewa Valley Schools has stated that if they had taken any other position than it has, that would be untruthful," MHSAA spokesman John Johnson told the News earlier this week. "Furthermore, the athletic motivated transfer regulation states that, even if the student’s circumstances subsequently satisfy one of the exceptions to the transfer rule, the student remains ineligible for 180 scheduled school days."

Clarkston is the defending Class A state boys basketball champion, and is the No. 1-ranked team in the state by The News.