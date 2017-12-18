Michigan State's Miles Bridges drives past Oakland's Martez Walker during the Spartans' win Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Though there was a shakeup near the top, Michigan State remained No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press men’s college basketball poll on Monday.

Villanova is No. 1 for the second straight week and Arizona State moved up two spots to No. 3 after Wichita State dropped out of the top 10.

The Wildcats (11-0) received 45 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday. Michigan State (10-1) received 15 first-place votes, with Arizona State receiving the final five No. 1 votes.

The Spartans beat Oakland 86-73 on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena and return to action Monday night at 6 p.m. against Houston Baptist at the Breslin Center.

The Sun Devils are 10-0 for the first time and have matched their highest ranking as a program. Duke fell a spot to No. 4, followed by North Carolina.

Wichita State dropped eight spots to No. 11 following a 91-83 loss to Oklahoma. The Sooners, led by dynamic freshman Trae Young, moved into the poll at No. 17.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

1. Villanova (45 first-place votes), 11-0 record, 1,602 points (last week: 1)

2. Michigan State (15), 10-1, 1,560 (2)

3. Arizona State (5), 10-0, 1,429 (5)

4. Duke, 11-1, 1,390 (4)

5. North Carolina, 10-1, 1,332 (7)

6. Miami, 9-0, 1,308 (6)

7. Kentucky, 9-1, 1,231 (8)

8. Texas A&M, 9-1, 1,156 (9)

9. Xavier, 10-1, 1,073 (10)

10. West Virginia, 9-1, 1,040 (11)

11. Wichita State, 8-2, 851 (3)

12. Gonzaga, 9-2, 831 (12)

13. Virginia, 9-1, 796 (16)

14. Kansas, 8-2, 791 (13)

15. TCU, 10-0, 789 (14)

16. Purdue, 11-2, 706 (17)

17. Oklahoma, 8-1, 691 (NR)

T18. Arizona, 8-3, 396 (23)

T18. Baylor, 9-2, 396 (21)

20. Cincinnati, 9-2, 314 (25)

T21. Tennessee, 7-2, 308 (20)

T21. Texas Tech, 9-1, 308 (24)

23. Seton Hall, 9-2, 223 (15)

24. Florida State, 9-1, 164 (19)

25. Creighton, 8-2, 144 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 83, Notre Dame 73, Clemson 35, Louisville 28, Texas 21, Nevada 13, Minnesota 9, Oklahoma State 9, Alabama 5, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Virginia Tech 3, Rhode Island 2, Syracuse 2, Florida 2, Michigan 1, Towson 1.