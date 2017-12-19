2018 Michigan State football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2018 season. Player capsules written by Matt Charboneau.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Javez Alexander: ATH, Sandusky (Ohio), 6-2, 195, three stars.
Javez Alexander: ATH, Sandusky (Ohio), 6-2, 195, three stars. A high school quarterback, Alexander projects to be a wide receiver for the Spartans. He has elusiveness and the strength to break tackles, and plans to enroll early at Michigan State, giving him a chance to make the quick adjustment to receiver.  Twitter: @JAlex_numba5
Jeslord Boateng: LB, Dublin (Ohio) Coffman, 6-2, 210, three stars.
Jeslord Boateng: LB, Dublin (Ohio) Coffman, 6-2, 210, three stars. A stand-up outside linebacker in high school, Boateng could play outside in Michigan State’s 4-3 defense or end up being a pass-rushing end, much like current redshirt freshman Brandon Randle. He'll likely need a season to gain strength.  247Sports
Elijah Collins: RB, Detroit Jesuit, 6-0, 194, three stars.
Elijah Collins: RB, Detroit Jesuit, 6-0, 194, three stars. The physical running back (4) had plenty of other Big Ten offers, including Wisconsin and Iowa, but he ultimately decided to stay closer to home. He's not a speedster, but has good burst and runs with toughness, enough that some schools were recruiting him on defense.  Rachel Woolf, Special to The Detroit News
Theo Day: QB, Dearborn Divine Child, 6-5, 197, four stars.
Theo Day: QB, Dearborn Divine Child, 6-5, 197, four stars. One of the early members of the class, Day has seen his star rating jump since he finished his senior season at Divine Child. He's got a strong arm and can make all the throws for a quarterback. Day plans to enroll early at Michigan State and join a crowded quarterback room fighting for time behind Brian Lewerke.  The Detroit News
Dimitri Douglas: OL, Saline, 6-5, 285, three stars.
Dimitri Douglas: OL, Saline, 6-5, 285, three stars. Douglas played tackle in high school, but more likely projects to be inside at Michigan State, possibly even making the move to center. He plans to enroll early at Michigan State, giving him a chance to work hard on learning a new spot and push for playing time at a position that loses senior Brian Allen.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michael Dowell: DB, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-0, 195, three stars.
Michael Dowell: DB, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-0, 195, three stars. The brother of current Spartans Andrew and David Dowell, the youngest of the three Dowells projects to be a safety, like David. Has the speed and length the be solid in pass coverage, but will need to get stronger to support the run.  247Sports
Kalon Gervin: DB, Detroit Cass Tech, 5-11, 180, four stars.
Kalon Gervin: DB, Detroit Cass Tech, 5-11, 180, four stars. The No. 2-ranked player in the state of Michigan, the quick corner with top-end speed plans to enroll early at Michigan State. The Spartans have young corners on the roster, but expect Gervin to push for playing time as a true freshman.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Trenton Gillison: TE, Pickerington (Ohio) Central, 6-5, 220, four stars.
Trenton Gillison: TE, Pickerington (Ohio) Central, 6-5, 220, four stars. A high school teammate of Xavier Henderson's, Gillison is the No. 11 tight end in the nation, according to 247sports.com, and will have a shot to see playing time early with the Spartans. He'll need to become a stronger blocker, but he has the athleticism to put pressure on opposing defenses.  247Sports
Parks Gissinger: DE, West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade, 6-4, 227, three stars.
Parks Gissinger: DE, West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade, 6-4, 227, three stars. The defensive end is coming a long way, picking the Spartans over the likes of Kentucky and Iowa State. His dad was a college roommate of offensive coordinator Dave Warner, providing a bit of a connection. Gissinger will need to add some strength, something that should lead to a redshirt season.  Scout.com
Xavier Henderson: DB, Pickerington (Ohio) Central, 6-0, 189, four stars.
Xavier Henderson: DB, Pickerington (Ohio) Central, 6-0, 189, four stars. The first member of the class, Henderson helped his high school team win a state championship and now plans to enroll early at Michigan State. A versatile player who starred on both sides of the ball and special teams in high school, Henderson likely will get his first look for the Spartans on defense.  247Sports
Jacob Isaia: OL, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 6-3, 280, three stars.
Jacob Isaia: OL, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 6-3, 280, three stars. The grandson of former Spartan Bob Apisa, a two-time All-American in 1965-66, Isaia projects as a guard at the Big Ten level and will play in the Under Armour All-America Game.  Scout.com
Christian Jackson: DB, Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter, 6-1, 185, three stars.
Christian Jackson: DB, Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter, 6-1, 185, three stars. A native of Michigan, Jackson also had an offer from the Wolverines before ultimately deciding on the Spartans. The physical defensive back has the size and strength to fit in Michigan State’s defense and will get a shot, like most young players in the secondary, to contribute early.  Scout.com
La'Darius Jefferson: ATH, Muskegon, 6-2, 209, three stars.
La’Darius Jefferson: ATH, Muskegon, 6-2, 209, three stars The high school quarterback was a late add to the class after he decommitted from Central Florida. He’ll likely get his first look at running back, but could end up playing any number of positions, including possibly getting a chance to play quarterback, as well.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Chase Kline: LB, Chardon (Ohio), 6-3, 225, three stars.
Chase Kline: LB, Chardon (Ohio), 6-3, 225, three stars. A four-star linebacker according to Rivals.com, Kline could become the next Joe Bachie, an under-the-radar linebacker who turns into a tackling machine. The 22nd-ranked inside linebacker in the nation, Kline could play in the middle or outside for MSU as an every-down linebacker.  Brian King, Scout.com
Julian Major: WR, Pittsburgh Penn Hills, 6-1, 185, three stars.
Julian Major: WR, Pittsburgh Penn Hills, 6-1, 185, three stars. Arkansas and Wisconsin were also in on the physical receiver from Pennsylvania, ranked the No. 20 player in the state. He plans to enroll early at Michigan State, a move that will help him get stronger and continue to be a more polished route runner among a young, talented receiving corps.  Twitter: @Gboy_600
James Ohonba: OL, Stockbridge (Ga.) Woodland, 6-4, 345, three stars.
James Ohonba: OL, Stockbridge (Ga.) Woodland, 6-4, 345, three stars. A four-star according to Rivals.com, the huge offensive tackle also had offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State, among others. He has the ability to make an immediate impact, even though he won't be among Michigan State's early enrollees.  247Sports
Jacob Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4, 255, three stars.
Jacob Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4, 255, three stars. He and his brother, Zachary, committed to the Spartans together back in June. A defensive end in high school, there's a chance Jacob Slade could move to the inside at Michigan State, or even move over to offense where he’d likely end up inside at guard.  Sean Scherer, 247Sports
Zachary Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4, 240, three stars.
Zachary Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4, 240, three stars. Along with his brother, Jacob, he committed to Michigan State back in the summer. A high-motor player could project to several positions with the Spartans, including tackle on the defensive side of the ball or on the offensive line at guard or tackle.  Sean Scherer, 247Sports
Edward Warinner: LB, Olentangy (Ohio) Liberty, 6-2, 222, three stars.
Edward Warinner: LB, Olentangy (Ohio) Liberty, 6-2, 222, three stars. Not the biggest for an inside linebacker, but Warinner intends to enroll early at Michigan State, which should give him a chance to get strong quickly heading into the spring. The son of former MSU assistant Ed Warinner, he bounced back from a knee injury as a junior to earn his scholarship offer last spring.  Bill Greene, Scout.com
Davion Williams: CB, Belleville, 6-2, 178, three stars.
Davion Williams: CB, Belleville, 6-2, 178, three stars. An athletic corner who started playing football as a junior, Williams is a raw talent, but one who has the size and athletic ability to be an impact player in the Big Ten. Also a basketball player who has camped at Michigan State, Williams (4) is the No. 43 cornerback in the country according to 247sports.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    East Lansing — The dates have changed, but the feeling certainly hasn’t.

    College football’s early signing period begins Wednesday, a first for prospects who normally would be waiting until early February to sign their national letters of intent. But at Michigan State, regardless of when, it seems like business as usual.

    That’s because the 20 players the Spartans and coach Mark Dantonio are expecting to sign fit the mold of most of his recruiting classes — a little light on star power but plenty full of potential.

    “I think it’s gonna end up being ranked as a pretty good class,” said Allen Trieu, Midwest recruiting analyst for 247Sports. “I think when you look beyond the rankings, there are a lot of guys they had a chance to evaluate in person, guys they beat out some really good schools for and a lot of talent in the areas I think they needed some bodies. Running back was a big need in the class and they got the best in the state in Elijah Collins. Secondary was a need. They’re bringing in a really strong group of defensive backs. And then they needed some help up front, and think they got that on both sides.

    “So a very, kind of, classic Mark Dantonio class. Guys who are versatile, can play a lot of different positions, guys who come from really good high school programs and guys they evaluated in camp.”

    Entering the early signing period, Michigan State’s 2018 class was ranked No. 22 in the nation, according to 247Sports. That would rank as one of Dantonio’s best. The 2016 class was rated No. 17 in the nation while the classes in 2009 and 2010 also were rated No. 22.

    There are no five stars this time, but there’s plenty of top-end talent who had offers from other big programs. Cornerback Kalon Gervin of Detroit Cass Tech is in that group while others could make a name for themselves well after signing day.

    “I think the quarterback, Theo Day, has a chance to be really, really good,” Trieu said. “I think Spartan fans should be excited about him and he’s got everything you need to one day be the guy under center in East Lansing. I think the two cornerbacks at the top of the class — Kalon Gervin and Davion Williams — bring really good skill sets to the table and come from really good high school programs. I think Elijah Collins, he may not be ranked quite as highly as some of those other guys, but I think he has a chance to be one of the best players in the class as well.”

    Collins was the top running back in the state, but brings just a three-star rating from 247Sports. So his development might be considered a surprise to some.

    It wouldn’t be as much for Gervin and Williams, while Day brings a four-star rating, as well. Other top-rated players in the class include tight end Trenton Gillison, defensive back Xavier Henderson and linebacker Chase Kline.

    All, Dantonio has said, are expected to sign Wednesday. Whether there are any signing-day surprises remains to be seen, but the Spartans are still waiting on junior-college defensive end Jordan Allen.

    “He’s the only one that can really make this go one way or another,” Trieu said. “I think he’s the only one they’re waiting on for (Wednesday), so I don’t know that he would be a surprise either way. I think everybody thinks it’s kind of 50-50 with TCU and Michigan State right now.”

    With all 20 expected to sign, that could mean most of the work over the next couple of months is on the 2019 class. However, there are some names that the Spartans will still be working on leading up to February.

    One of those targets is Tommy Bush, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound receiver from Samuel Clemens High School in Schertz, Texas, who is an Under Armour All-American. He has offers from such national powers as Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Auburn and just took a visit to Georgia.

    That might be a longshot for the Spartans, but they’ll keep their eyes open.

    “There’s still some guys they’re gonna work on, and if those guys don’t end up picking Michigan State maybe some new names will emerge,” Trieu said. “But I think that’s the one thing we don’t know about this early signing, is what will the pool look like in January if all of a sudden some guys don’t commit like you expected and who do you have left to take?

    “But Michigan State, throughout the years, has always been really good at getting some guys in late that you don’t know about, you don’t expect, like Jack Conklin was one of those guys, last year Laress Nelson was one of those guys. So, you can’t really ever leave out the possibility that one of those guys may, somebody of that type may pop up.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

