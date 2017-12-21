2018 Michigan State football recruits
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2018 season. Player capsules written by Matt Charboneau.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Javez Alexander: ATH, Sandusky (Ohio), 6-2, 195, three
Javez Alexander: ATH, Sandusky (Ohio), 6-2, 195, three stars. A high school quarterback, Alexander projects to be a wide receiver for the Spartans. He has elusiveness and the strength to break tackles, and plans to enroll early at Michigan State, giving him a chance to make the quick adjustment to receiver. STATUS: Signed.  Twitter: @JAlex_numba5
Fullscreen
Jeslord Boateng: LB, Dublin (Ohio) Coffman, 6-2, 210,
Jeslord Boateng: LB, Dublin (Ohio) Coffman, 6-2, 210, three stars. A stand-up outside linebacker in high school, Boateng could play outside in Michigan State’s 4-3 defense or end up being a pass-rushing end, much like current redshirt freshman Brandon Randle. He'll likely need a season to gain strength. STATUS: Signed.  247Sports
Fullscreen
Elijah Collins: RB, Detroit Jesuit, 6-0, 194, three
Elijah Collins: RB, Detroit Jesuit, 6-0, 194, three stars. The physical running back (4) had plenty of other Big Ten offers, including Wisconsin and Iowa, but he ultimately decided to stay closer to home. He's not a speedster, but has good burst and runs with toughness, enough that some schools were recruiting him on defense. STATUS: Signed.  Rachel Woolf, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Theo Day: QB, Dearborn Divine Child, 6-5, 197, four
Buy Photo
Theo Day: QB, Dearborn Divine Child, 6-5, 197, four stars. One of the early members of the class, Day has seen his star rating jump since he finished his senior season at Divine Child. He's got a strong arm and can make all the throws for a quarterback. Day plans to enroll early at Michigan State and join a crowded quarterback room fighting for time behind Brian Lewerke. STATUS: Signed.  The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dimitri Douglas: OL, Saline, 6-5, 285, three stars.
Buy Photo
Dimitri Douglas: OL, Saline, 6-5, 285, three stars. Douglas played tackle in high school, but more likely projects to be inside at Michigan State, possibly even making the move to center. He plans to enroll early at Michigan State, giving him a chance to work hard on learning a new spot and push for playing time at a position that loses senior Brian Allen. STATUS: Signed.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michael Dowell: DB, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-0,
Michael Dowell: DB, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-0, 195, three stars. The brother of current Spartans Andrew and David Dowell, the youngest of the three Dowells projects to be a safety, like David. Has the speed and length the be solid in pass coverage, but will need to get stronger to support the run. STATUS: Signed.  247Sports
Fullscreen
Kalon Gervin: DB, Detroit Cass Tech, 5-11, 180, four
Buy Photo
Kalon Gervin: DB, Detroit Cass Tech, 5-11, 180, four stars. The No. 2-ranked player in the state of Michigan, the quick corner with top-end speed plans to enroll early at Michigan State. The Spartans have young corners on the roster, but expect Gervin to push for playing time as a true freshman. STATUS: Signed.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Trenton Gillison: TE, Pickerington (Ohio) Central,
Trenton Gillison: TE, Pickerington (Ohio) Central, 6-5, 220, four stars. A high school teammate of Xavier Henderson's, Gillison is the No. 11 tight end in the nation, according to 247sports.com, and will have a shot to see playing time early with the Spartans. He'll need to become a stronger blocker, but he has the athleticism to put pressure on opposing defenses. STATUS: Signed.  247Sports
Fullscreen
Parks Gissinger: DE, West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade,
Parks Gissinger: DE, West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade, 6-4, 227, three stars. The defensive end is coming a long way, picking the Spartans over the likes of Kentucky and Iowa State. His dad was a college roommate of offensive coordinator Dave Warner, providing a bit of a connection. Gissinger will need to add some strength, something that should lead to a redshirt season. STATUS: Signed.  Scout.com
Fullscreen
Xavier Henderson: DB, Pickerington (Ohio) Central,
Xavier Henderson: DB, Pickerington (Ohio) Central, 6-0, 189, four stars. The first member of the class, Henderson helped his high school team win a state championship and now plans to enroll early at Michigan State. A versatile player who starred on both sides of the ball and special teams in high school, Henderson likely will get his first look for the Spartans on defense. STATUS: Signed.  247Sports
Fullscreen
Jacob Isaia: OL, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 6-3, 280,
Jacob Isaia: OL, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 6-3, 280, three stars. The grandson of former Spartan Bob Apisa, a two-time All-American in 1965-66, Isaia projects as a guard at the Big Ten level and will play in the Under Armour All-America Game. STATUS: Signed.  Scout.com
Fullscreen
Christian Jackson: DB, Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter, 6-1,
Christian Jackson: DB, Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter, 6-1, 185, three stars. A native of Michigan, Jackson also had an offer from the Wolverines before ultimately deciding on the Spartans. The physical defensive back has the size and strength to fit in Michigan State’s defense and will get a shot, like most young players in the secondary, to contribute early. STATUS: Signed.  Scout.com
Fullscreen
La’Darius Jefferson: ATH, Muskegon, 6-2, 209, three
La’Darius Jefferson: ATH, Muskegon, 6-2, 209, three stars The high school quarterback was a late add to the class after he decommitted from Central Florida. He’ll likely get his first look at running back, but could end up playing any number of positions, including possibly getting a chance to play quarterback, as well. STATUS: Signed.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chase Kline: LB, Chardon (Ohio), 6-3, 225, three stars.
Chase Kline: LB, Chardon (Ohio), 6-3, 225, three stars. A four-star linebacker according to Rivals.com, Kline could become the next Joe Bachie, an under-the-radar linebacker who turns into a tackling machine. The 22nd-ranked inside linebacker in the nation, Kline could play in the middle or outside for MSU as an every-down linebacker. STATUS: Signed.  Brian King, Scout.com
Fullscreen
Julian Major: WR, Pittsburgh Penn Hills, 6-1, 185,
Julian Major: WR, Pittsburgh Penn Hills, 6-1, 185, three stars. Arkansas and Wisconsin were also in on the physical receiver from Pennsylvania, ranked the No. 20 player in the state. He plans to enroll early at Michigan State, a move that will help him get stronger and continue to be a more polished route runner among a young, talented receiving corps. STATUS: Signed.  Twitter: @Gboy_600
Fullscreen
James Ohonba: OL, Stockbridge (Ga.) Woodland, 6-4,
James Ohonba: OL, Stockbridge (Ga.) Woodland, 6-4, 345, three stars. A four-star according to Rivals.com, the huge offensive tackle also had offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State, among others. He has the ability to make an immediate impact, even though he won't be among Michigan State's early enrollees. STATUS: Signed.  247Sports
Fullscreen
Jacob Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4,
Jacob Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4, 255, three stars. He and his brother, Zachary, committed to the Spartans together back in June. A defensive end in high school, there's a chance Jacob Slade could move to the inside at Michigan State, or even move over to offense where he’d likely end up inside at guard. STATUS: Signed.  Sean Scherer, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Zachary Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4,
Zachary Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4, 240, three stars. Along with his brother, Jacob, he committed to Michigan State back in the summer. A high-motor player could project to several positions with the Spartans, including tackle on the defensive side of the ball or on the offensive line at guard or tackle. STATUS: Signed.  Sean Scherer, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Edward Warinner: LB, Olentangy (Ohio) Liberty, 6-2,
Edward Warinner: LB, Olentangy (Ohio) Liberty, 6-2, 222, three stars. Not the biggest for an inside linebacker, but Warinner intends to enroll early at Michigan State, which should give him a chance to get strong quickly heading into the spring. The son of former MSU assistant Ed Warinner, he bounced back from a knee injury as a junior to earn his scholarship offer last spring. STATUS: Signed.  Bill Greene, Scout.com
Fullscreen
Davion Williams: CB, Belleville, 6-2, 178, three stars.
Buy Photo
Davion Williams: CB, Belleville, 6-2, 178, three stars. An athletic corner who started playing football as a junior, Williams is a raw talent, but one who has the size and athletic ability to be an impact player in the Big Ten. Also a basketball player who has camped at Michigan State, Williams (4) is the No. 43 cornerback in the country according to 247sports. STATUS: Signed.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE

    East Lansing — With the early signing period closing for football and basketball ready to head into a quick holiday break, Michigan State fans are looking ahead.

    For football, we take a look in this week’s mailbag at how the Spartans might finish the 2018 recruiting class, while also taking a peak at Washington State heading into next week’s Holiday Bowl.

    With the basketball team, there’s continued concern over the mounting turnovers while a guess at when the Spartans might lose again.

    ■ Question: Which game for MSU men’s BB is most likely for an upset in the remaining schedule? Assuming we are favored in all of them. — @BrianHi76643923

    ■ Answer: On New Year’s Eve against Savannah State. OK, I don’t really mean that. This actually is kind of a tough one because Michigan State is better than every team left on its schedule. Of course, we all know that guarantees nothing, and the odds of going unbeaten the rest of the way aren’t great. So yeah, there’s gonna a loss or two in there and any one would be labeled an upset. So where will it come? How about I give you some that all might equally be difficult for different reasons?

    At Ohio State on Jan. 7 could be interesting, just because the Buckeyes are playing better than most expected and it’s on the road. At Maryland on Jan. 28 seems like a prime spot for a potential upset considering the talented youth of the Terrapins and the difficult atmosphere in College Park. After that, the best chance is probably in February with five of seven games on the road. The toughest of that is a three-game stretch at home against Purdue followed by road games with Minnesota and Northwestern. Whether it’s the first loss or not, odds are not great of going 3-0 there.

    ■ Q. If there’s two late add-ons to this football recruiting class, who does the staff need the most.... I’m thinking O/D-linemen. — @chuckgsparty

    ■ A. I think you’re right on when thinking defensive lineman. Mark Dantonio said openly in his press conference on Wednesday that the Spartans are looking to add another defensive lineman and co-defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said they were looking specifically for a defensive tackle. Tennessee Pututau of Salt Lake City East and Jackson Cravens of Provo (Utah) Timpview are on the list. So that spot is at the top of the list, while offensive line coach Mark Staten would love to add another player up front. The Spartans signed three offensive linemen, but as Staten said, he’s selfish and always wants more, so don’t rule that out.

    The other position to keep an eye on is wide receiver. Michigan State is still pursuing Tommy Bush of Schertz, Texas, though the four-star is also at the top of the list for Georgia and has multiple major offers. The Spartans are also hoping to get Jalen Nailor of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman on campus for a visit.

    ■ Q. What do you make of MSU’s turnover issues? Is that something that could prevent this team from being great? — @TheRealTHort

    ■ A. It’s a bit confounding considering the number of turnovers that seem to come from a simple lack of focus. Tom Izzo describes them as casual turnovers and after Monday’s win over Houston Baptist, he was about to lose it over the turnovers. He had a few issues that night, but turnovers is one that hasn’t gone away dating to last season. Practices were closed the last two days and Izzo said he was going to do whatever it took to fix them. I can only imagine how that went. To the players’ credit — Cassius Winston, in particular — say they recognize the problem, too. The next step is eliminating them.

    2017-18 MICHIGAN STATE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

    ■ Q. Do you think MSU will give Wazzu a few 3-4 looks to give their offense a little confusion? — @LuGWit

    ■ A. Well, I’m not sure how much it will be for confusion, but Michigan State often runs a 3-4 as its nickel package. The fifth defensive back has varied as sometimes it’s another corner, other times it’s been a safety and there’s even been time or two it’s been another linebacker. But considering the fact Washington State throws the ball more than 55 times a game, I’d expect a fifth defensive back on the field quite a bit while you’ll see plenty of rotating at the linebacker spot, too, with freshman Antjuan Simmons likely getting plenty of work. It’s an offense that the Spartans never have really seen, so expect some adjustments once the game gets rolling, as well.

    ■ Q. We have all heard a lot about the WSU offense, but the WSU defense is actually pretty stout. How big of a surprise might the WSU defense be for MSU fans? — @Adam_Burke

    ■ A. Hey, it surprised me once I really started diving into things, and I feel like I followed it pretty well considering I did try and put some effort into my top-25 vote. But one look at the numbers and it shows just how good the Cougars have been this season. They’re second in the Pac-12 in total defense and fourth in scoring defense. Washington State ranks first in pass defense at 167.4 yards a game and created a league-best 27 turnovers.

    The Cougars were prone to some duds, too, not completely unlike Michigan State. The allowed 37 points in a loss to California, 58 in a loss at Arizona and 41 in the Apple Cup loss to Washington. So, there are points to be scored.

    matt.charboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

    LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE