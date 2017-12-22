Buy Photo Julian Barnett (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

East Lansing – Just days after Michigan State signed 20 players to its 2018 recruiting class, coach Mark Dantonio landed a major commitment to the 2019 group.

Four-star Julian Barnett of Belleville announced on Friday he was committing to the Spartans, just a day after receiving an offer from Ohio State. He also had offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Auburn.

“My family and I had some decisions to make and now that it’s done I’d love to share it with you because there’s only one school I can choose so I know at the end of the day it will be the best decision in my life!” Barnett posted on Twitter. “I will be committing to MICHIGAN STATE UNIV. #GoGreen #GoWhite.”

Barnett is a standout cornerback and receiver and could end up playing both positions at Michigan State.

“They say athlete,” Belleville coach Jermain Crowell told 247Sports, “so I heard Coach Dantonio ask him the question, did he like wide receiver, did he want to play offense? But he likes defense too, so at end of the day, you know me, I want him to be a corner, but I really don't know.”

Barnett is ranked the No. 3 cornerback in the nation according to 247Sports and the 60th player overall in the class of 2019.

Barnett is the third commitment for Michigan State in the 2019 class. He joins Oak Park quarterback Dwan Mathis and Walled Lake Western offensive lineman Spencer Brown. All three are rated as four-star prospects by 247Sports.