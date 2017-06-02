Former Michigan State player Keith Mumphery was released by the Texans on Friday. (Photo: Maddie Meyer, Getty Images)

Former Michigan State player Keith Mumphery was cut by the Houston Texans Friday, the same week it was revealed he was expelled from the university in 2016 for violating the school’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.

.

The receiver was enrolled as a graduate student when the incident occurred on March 17, 2015, according to documents.

The Texans also waived former MSU linebacker Max Bullough, who was had been suspended the first four games for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

Bullough and Mumphery were backups and whose primary roles were on special teams.