Brian Bowen officially announced Saturday he is going to Louisville.
The five-star wing from Saginaw, who played at La Lumiere School in Indiana, confirmed in a tweet this afternoon what had been expected.
He was considered the nation's top recruit who had yet to commit.
Michigan State was considered in the running for Bowen, whose La Lumiere teammate, five-star forward Jaren Jackson has committed to MSU, and whose cousin is former MSU great Jason Richardson.
Spartans' hopes faded, though, when the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Bowen had enrolled at the university.
