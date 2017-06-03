Brian Bowen makes it official that he will play at Louisville next season. (Photo: Twitter)

Brian Bowen officially announced Saturday he is going to Louisville.

The five-star wing from Saginaw, who played at La Lumiere School in Indiana, confirmed in a tweet this afternoon what had been expected.

He was considered the nation's top recruit who had yet to commit.

Happy To Announce My Commitment To The Ville ‼️Let's get ittttt🔴⚫️#L1C4 pic.twitter.com/ybLxFQTgZ2 — Brian Bowen II 🏀 (@20tugs) June 3, 2017

Michigan State was considered in the running for Bowen, whose La Lumiere teammate, five-star forward Jaren Jackson has committed to MSU, and whose cousin is former MSU great Jason Richardson.

Spartans' hopes faded, though, when the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Bowen had enrolled at the university.



