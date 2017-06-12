Jeslord Boateng (Photo: Scout.com)

Dublin (Coffmann High), Ohio linebacker Jeslord Boateng announced via social media that he has committed to Michigan State.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect is ranked 43rd in the nation and fifth in Ohio at his position by Scout.com. Louisville, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Iowa State, Syracuse, Indiana and Rutgers were among the schools that had offered Boateng.

Boateng's announcement brings MSU's 2018 recruiting class to seven.

Dreams into a Reality.. 💭 pic.twitter.com/CqmrRWsiwH — Jeslord Boateng (@JeslordBoateng6) June 12, 2017

