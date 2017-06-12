2 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

Dublin (Coffmann High), Ohio linebacker Jeslord Boateng announced via social media that he has committed to Michigan State.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect is ranked 43rd in the nation and fifth in Ohio at his position by Scout.com. Louisville, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Iowa State, Syracuse, Indiana and Rutgers were among the schools that had offered Boateng.

Boateng's announcement brings MSU's 2018 recruiting class to seven.

MICHIGAN STATE 2018 RECRUITS

PLAYERPOS.RESIDENCEHT.WT.
Jeslord BoatengLBDublin, OH6-3200
Michael DowellDBLakewood, OH6-0190
Edward WarinnerLBPowell, OH6-1222
Christian JacksonDBMarietta, GA6-1183
Theo DayQBDearborn, MI6-5185
Trenton GillisonTEPickerington, OH6-5220
Xavier HendersonDBPickerington, OH6-0185

