Michigan State and Boston College last played one another in 2007.

Michigan State football has added an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent to its future nonconference schedule.

The Spartans announced Wednesday they will play a home-and-home series with Boston College in 2024 and 2025. The two-game series will kick off with the Spartans traveling to Boston College on Sept. 21, 2024, and the Eagles will make the trek to Spartan Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.

The contest will mark the seventh and eighth meetings all-time between the two programs, and first since Boston College beat Michigan State, 24-21, in the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando.

Boston College leads the all-time series, 4-1-1, with the first meeting dating back to 1935.

MICHIGAN STATE'S FUTURE NONCONFERENCE GAMES

2018

Sept. 1: Utah State

Sept. 8: at Arizona State

Sept. 29: Central Michigan

2019

Aug. 31: Tulsa

Sept. 7: Western Michigan

Sept. 14: Arizona State

2020

Sept. 12: at BYU

Sept. 19: Toledo

Sept. 26: Miami (Fla.)

Additional nonconference games

Sept. 18, 2021: at Miami (Fla.)

Sept. 17, 2022: at Boise State

Sept. 16, 2023: Boise State

Sept. 21, 2024: at Boston College

Sept. 20, 2025: Boston College