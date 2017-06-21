Michigan State football has added an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent to its future nonconference schedule.
The Spartans announced Wednesday they will play a home-and-home series with Boston College in 2024 and 2025. The two-game series will kick off with the Spartans traveling to Boston College on Sept. 21, 2024, and the Eagles will make the trek to Spartan Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
The contest will mark the seventh and eighth meetings all-time between the two programs, and first since Boston College beat Michigan State, 24-21, in the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando.
Boston College leads the all-time series, 4-1-1, with the first meeting dating back to 1935.
MICHIGAN STATE'S FUTURE NONCONFERENCE GAMES
2018
Sept. 1: Utah State
Sept. 8: at Arizona State
Sept. 29: Central Michigan
2019
Aug. 31: Tulsa
Sept. 7: Western Michigan
Sept. 14: Arizona State
2020
Sept. 12: at BYU
Sept. 19: Toledo
Sept. 26: Miami (Fla.)
Additional nonconference games
Sept. 18, 2021: at Miami (Fla.)
Sept. 17, 2022: at Boise State
Sept. 16, 2023: Boise State
Sept. 21, 2024: at Boston College
Sept. 20, 2025: Boston College
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs