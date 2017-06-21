Buy Photo MSU athletic director Mark Hollis, right, and Tom Izzo both received one-year contract extensions on Wednesday. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Michigan State Board of Trustees approved one-year contract extensions for men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant and athletic director Mark Hollis on Wednesday.

For Izzo and Merchant, that means the two will be at the helm through 2024, while Hollis will remain the AD until at least the 2022 season, barring any changes.

Izzo, 62, will be entering his 23rd season with the Spartans and has gone 544-220 over his first 22 seasons.

Merchant, 47, will be entering her 11th season at Michigan State and has recorded at least 20 wins in nine of her first 10 seasons.

For Hollis, the extension appears to be a vote of confidence that he can help turn turn the athletic program around and get it heading in the right direction following a tumultuous year.