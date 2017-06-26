Jacob and Zachary Slade became the first defensive linemen in Michigan State's 2018 recruiting class. (Photo: Twitter)

Michigan State football was seeing double Sunday night as it picked up a pair of commitments for its 2018 class from Olentangy (Ohio) defensive linemen and twin brothers Jacob and Zachary Slade.

The duo made the announcement on Twitter with nearly identical messages at the same time.

"Beyond excited to announce that I am continuing my academic and athletic career with my brother at Michigan State University!! #GoGreen," Jacob Slade tweeted.

Zachary (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) is rated a three-star prospect by Scout, which ranks him eighth-best defensive end in Ohio, No. 23 in the Midwest and No. 104 in the nation.

Similarly, Jacob (6-4, 240) is also rated a three-star recruit by Scout, which ranks him the ninth-best defensive end in Ohio, No. 24 in the Midwest and No. 107 in the nation.

247Sports lists Jacob as a strong-side defensive end and Zachary as a weak-side defensive end.

Michigan State now has 11 total commits for its 2018 class, including seven from Ohio. The Slade twins are the first defensive linemen in the group.