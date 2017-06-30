31 LINKEDIN 6 COMMENTMORE

Marcus Bingham, a 6-10, four-star power forward from Grand Rapids Catholic Central, on Friday committed to Michigan State’s 2018 recruiting class.

Bingham, ranked the No. 1 power forward in Michigan for 2018 and No. 12 nationally at his position by Scout.com, picked the Spartans over offers from Purdue, Ohio State, Butler, DePaul and Washington, among others.

Bingham is the fourth commitment in Michigan State’s 2018 class, joining guard Foster Loyer of Clarkston, and forwards Gabe Brown of Belleville and Thomas Kithier of Macomb Dakota.

Bingham transferred to Grand Rapids Catholic Central from Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills ahead of his junior season.

2018 Michigan State basketball commits

NAMEPOSITIONHEIGHTWEIGHTSCHOOL
Marcus BinghamPF6-10195Grand Rapids C.C.
Gabe BrownSF6-6170Belleville
Foster LoyerPG5-10160Clarkston
Thomas KithierPF6-8200Macomb Dakota

