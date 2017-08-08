Buy Photo Michigan State quarterback Damion Terry completed 22 of 46 passes for 253 yards in limited action last season. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

East Lansing – There are few sure things for Michigan State as it prepares to kick off the 2017 season in a few weeks, but one should be at quarterback.

Well, at least it appears sophomore Brian Lewerke being the starter is a sure thing. After that, it looks like it’s a full-blown competition to be the No. 2.

“I still don’t have the answer who exactly is the backup,” quarterbacks coach Brad Salem said on Monday.

What is clear just a little more than a week into preseason camp is that fifth-year senior Damion Terry and redshirt freshman Messiah deWeaver are the two battling for the spot. And instead of figuring that out by simply running with the second team, Salem is making sure they’re getting plenty of work with the starters along with Lewerke.

“Those two missed out a little bit in the spring so I’ve kind of dumped them in there,” Salem said. “Those three are basically going with the ones and twos. We’re just throwing them in there and rotating because they got to get in huddle and throw with different guys, Brian’s got to throw with freshmen and things like that. They’ve done a good job. It’s a long camp.”

Terry was held out of the spring game as he healed from a shoulder injury while a back strain kept deWeaver on the bench. They’ve both declared themselves 100 percent now and the race is on for the backup quarterback spot.

It’s something Terry has become familiar with throughout his career, finally getting his first start last season at Penn State. However, a concussion suffered late the first half knocked him out, repeating a familiar refrain for the former four-star recruit from Pennsylvania. From his first camp in 2013 to this spring, Terry has been hounded by injuries.

But he’s been healthy all summer and seems primed for what would be his first fully healthy season.

“He’s had a lot of growth because all the summers have been something where he’s been hindered to work out fully,” Salem said. “So, he’s doing some good things, throwing the ball more accurately and he has a confidence because he understands what to do.”

It’s that understanding that likely gives Terry the edge. While he’s only started once, he’s played in 22 career games. In addition to the start at Penn State, Terry threw his first touchdown pass against Illinois and led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter after coming in for the injured Tyler O’Connor

It’s that experience that puts Salem at ease, knowing Terry has a knowledge of the offense. Aside from that, however, he’s also been impressed with how Terry has worked hard to make Lewerke better.

“He has been awesome, awesome for Brian,” Salem said. “You can’t ask for more from a senior, a leader. Obviously, he started at Penn State and took us down at Illinois to the fourth quarter so he had great game experience last year. … He’s been very good for Brian and they’ve been good for each other.”

While deWeaver doesn’t have the game experience, that doesn’t mean he’s out of the mix. He was the No. 3 quarterback last season after Lewerke was lost to a broken leg and was close to seeing the field at Penn State with Terry out and O’Connor laboring.

He said last week his goal is to push both Lewerke and Terry, and now that he’s healthy, he’s in the positon to put some pressure on both.

“I know the playbook, know things throughout the system, know the defenses,” deWeaver said. “So, I feel like everything is good and going smooth.”

How much time all three quarterbacks get once the season starts is something that hasn’t been decided, but playing time will be valuable for all three.

“We haven’t talked about that,” Salem said. “We could (play all three) but we have not really got into who’s playing what. Any game experience is always a positive. You know, we always talk about getting the backup in or just see them play. That first time you start, I remember Northwestern and (Lewerke) is looking at me like, ‘Wow.’ But now having gone through that process helps.

“It’s always good to get experience for your guys.”

