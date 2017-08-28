Jud Heathcote coached the Spartans for 19 seasons from 1976 through 1995. (Photo: Dave Martin,Associated Press)

Former Michigan State basketball coach Jud Heathcote, who led the Spartans to the 1979 national championship, died on Monday at the age of 90 in Spokane, Wash.

The university made the announcement late Monday night.

“The basketball world is a sadder place today with the passing of Jud Heathcote,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. “No one cared more about the welfare of the game than Jud. He was a coach’s coach and a mentor to many. Our hearts are filled with sadness and deepest sympathy for his wife Beverly and the Heathcote family.”

Heathcote coached the Spartans for 19 seasons from 1976 through 1995. Before that, he was the head coach at Montana from 1971-1976. Heathcote finished his career with 419-274 record, including a 339-221 mark at Michigan State.

He was named NABC Coach of the Year in 1990 and was twice named Big Ten Coach of the Year (1978, 1986). He led the Spartans to the NCAA Tournament nine times, getting to at least the Sweet 16 four times.