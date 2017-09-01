MSU game-by-game predictions from Matt Charboneau
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's football season, game-by-game.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the season strong in 2016, winning their final three games. However, riding that momentum over an entire offseason can be difficult, and the fact remains BGSU is early into a rebuild and is likely a couple of years from contending in the MAC. Michigan State will take advantage as it will be eager to get off on the right foot after a long offseason. Winner: Michigan State  Andrew Weber, Getty Images
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and so are some of the Broncos’ best players, including WR Corey Davis, a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. That doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare (running back Jarvion Franklin returns), however, and the Broncos might have their best chance to beat MSU. But the Spartans likely will still be too much for their MAC neighbors and hold off WMU in a close one. Winner: Michigan State  David Dermer, Associated Press
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype as last year’s battle between ranked teams, but it might be just as hard to predict. The Irish had their share of issues last season, as well, and there’s not much sign their defense will be much better. However, they’ll likely score some points and that can put plenty of pressure on a Spartans defense that might still be trying to identify its difference-makers. Winner: Notre Dame  Eric Gay, Associated Press
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out,
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out, as Iowa lost plenty of playmakers on offense and it will be hard to see just four games into the season if the Hawkeyes can score. However, the defense will be one of the better ones in the Big Ten, and defense usually travels. That makes this a tough conference opener for the Spartans, who likely will be trying to avoid losing two straight. Winner: Iowa  Elsa, Getty Images
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about the last time the rivals played at Michigan Stadium, and there’s chance this game could be as close as the one in 2015. The Wolverines have nearly as many questions as the Spartans after losing more than a dozen starters and plenty to the NFL, but there’s talent, to be sure. Michigan is likely to be a heavy favorite, but this one will be tight with the edge going to the home team. Winner: Michigan  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the game that determines whether Michigan State proves it’s on the right track or headed for more frustration. A three-game skid can be tough to pull out of, but if the Spartans go on the road and beat a Minnesota team that thinks it can contend in the West it could be just what they need to convince everyone, themselves included, that last season’s woes were the exception, not the norm. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Battaglia, Associated Press
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading into its homecoming game feeling good about getting a conference win, and doing that on the road. Indiana will come to town with a first-year coach and some decent players, but likely not enough to repeat the overtime victory it recorded last season over MSU, one that signaled troubled times ahead for the Spartans. Winner: Michigan State  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five straight on the road over Northwestern and always draws well in Evanston. The support likely will still be there, but this time the Wildcats have a team that might be the best in the West led by QB Clayton Thorson (18) and RB Justin Jackson (21), who torched MSU for 188 yards and two touchdowns last season. Winner: Northwestern  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting from the second-half whipping they took last season in State College. The only problem is the Nittany Lions return plenty of the playmakers from last year’s Big Ten championship team that will be looking to repeat in the West Division and try and find a spot in the playoffs. Not the best matchup for a younger MSU team. Winner: Penn State  Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban Meyer’s team as well as any in the Big Ten, winning two of the last four and coming up a point shy of an upset last season. However, heading to Columbus to take on a team coming off a playoff berth and expecting to match the last-second 2015 win at the Horseshoe will be too much to expect. Winner: Ohio State  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from last season the Spartans will be looking to avenge. The Terrapins got to a bowl last season and will be shooting for the same, but by this point in the season, odds are Michigan State’s offensive line is gelling and the running game is clicking, something the Terps had trouble with a season ago. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the final week to reach a bowl game, the best opponent might be Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were awful in 2016 and will be hoping to simply show they're headed in a positive direction under second-year coach Chris Ash. With the possibility of missing a bowl game for the second straight year looming, expect the Spartans to get it done. Winner: Michigan State. FINAL MSU RECORD: 6-6 overall (4-5 Big Ten)  Noah K. Murray, Associated Press
    East Lansing — Maybe it’s out of necessity, maybe it’s because they’re just that good. Whatever it is, Michigan State will be counting on its share of true freshmen this season.

    As the Spartans are set to kick off the season at noon Saturday against Bowling Green, 14 true freshmen appear on the depth chart with five in the two-deep. That number goes up to six if you count special teams where wide receiver Laress Nelson is listed as the No. 2 kick and punt returner.

    Needless to say, youth is being served at Michigan State.

    “We have a very, very good freshmen class,” coach Mark Dantonio said. “You’ll see the result of some of those guys playing and you’ll recognize that as time goes, whether it’s this year, throughout this year or seriously next year, if we decide to hold a couple of guys out.

    “We’ll probably travel a lot of freshmen. And it’s not really by necessity, it’s by — they really sort of won the positions a little bit.”

    While there is talent in the freshmen class, necessity is also an issue.

    At wide receiver, Hunter Rison and Cody White are both in the two-deep and will almost certainly see the field early while Nelson is listed as a third-teamer. With only 20 career catches among the three starters, it’s clear the Spartans need players.

    Also on offense, Michigan State is light on experience at tight end, opening the door for Matt Dotson, who is listed No. 3 behind junior Matt Sokol and redshirt freshman Noah Davis. On the offensive line, right guard Kevin Jarvis and right tackle Jordan Reid are at No. 2 with Mustafa Khaleefah No. 3 at left tackle.

    Along with a few redshirt freshmen, it has forced the Spartans to simplify things a bit.

    “Yeah, we’ve tried to, we tried to starting last spring,” co-offensive coordinator Dave Warner said. “Maybe not to simplify, but to maybe be a little slower in our install, and so there’s no doubt we’re going to be younger and that’s going to be a key to how we do this Saturday and throughout the season is how well those young guys pick things up. We’ve tried to tailor things around those guys.”

    It’s much the same on the defensive side of the ball.

    Only cornerback Josiah Scott is in the two-deep, but four more are listed at No. 3, including defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, outside linebacker Antjuan Simmons and safeties Tre Person and Dominque Long.

    “They’ve proven themselves to be able to get out there on the field and play for us,” co-defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said. “And not necessarily just defense, but special teams and all those type of things. It’s a good class, a really good class.”

    Panasiuk could add some spark to a dormant pass rush while Simmons offers athleticism on the edge. As for the defensive backs, Scott is a sure-fire participant this season while Person and Long are up in the air. Person is making the switch to safety from cornerback and Long has steadily progressed through camp.

    “We’re going to get him more seasoned first but he’s right there,” Barnett said of Long. “It’s a matter of learning the system and getting it down. He’s coming. He’s an intelligent young man also and he really cares about his performance and trying to get better each and every day. He’ll play for us at some point in time. I don’t know if it’ll be this year or later this year or next year, whenever it may be, but he will be a player for us.”

    Scott has drawn plenty of attention since he enrolled early and stood out in the spring. Since early in preseason camp, Dantonio has talked about him as a starter.

    However, Scott suffered a minor injury during camp and the starting job was won by sophomore Josh Butler. However, expect both to play plenty along with sophomore Justin Layne and junior Tyson Smith.

    “Josiah had an outstanding spring and then got a little nicked up here in fall camp and Josh had an outstanding fall camp and did a great job for us,” Barnett said. “That’s a good problem to have. We’re happy obviously that Justin Lane is with us as well as Tyson Smith. I expect all those guys to play especially in a fast-paced offense.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

