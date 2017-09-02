Michigan State 35 Bowling Green 10
Brian Lewerke dives between tacklers for a first down
Brian Lewerke dives between tacklers for a first down in the third quarter as MSU beats Bowling Green, 35-10, Saturday, Sept 2, 2017 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Lewerke passed for 250 yards and lead the team in rushing with 69 yards.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cam Chambers battles his way through
Michigan State's Cam Chambers battles his way through Bowling Green tacklers Cameron Jefferies (18) and Ben Hale (38) for a long first down in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fans were on their feet and his teammates were jumping
Fans were on their feet and his teammates were jumping with joy as Michigan State's Tyson Smith picked off this pass and ran it back for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's LJ Scott hurdles over tackler Cameron
Michigan State's LJ Scott hurdles over tackler Cameron Jefferies (18) for a first down in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke unloads a pass in the
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke unloads a pass in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sparty leaps high into the air to plant a Spartan flag
Sparty leaps high into the air to plant a Spartan flag at midfield before MSU hosts Bowling Green.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio and the Spartans run through a tunnel
Mark Dantonio and the Spartans run through a tunnel of student athletes before the game begins.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles for a first
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles for a first down in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Bowling Green receiver Scott Miller can't find the
Bowling Green receiver Scott Miller can't find the handle on this sure-thing touchdown in the first quarter while being covered by MSU's Khari Willis (27).  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Joe Bachie (35) tackles Bowling Green
Michigan State's Joe Bachie (35) tackles Bowling Green runner Josh Cleveland (1) for a loss in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU ball carrier Madre London (28) is pretty much alone
MSU ball carrier Madre London (28) is pretty much alone as he scores in the second quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU celebrates Madre London's (28) second-quarter touchdown.
MSU celebrates Madre London's (28) second-quarter touchdown.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
A Spartan dance team member cheers during a time out
A Spartan dance team member cheers during a time out in the first half.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU receiver Felton Davis goes up for this pass from
MSU receiver Felton Davis goes up for this pass from Brian Lewerke in the third quarter and comes down with a touchdown.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU's Chris Frey celebrates a big sack on the 1-yard-line
MSU's Chris Frey celebrates a big sack on the 1-yard-line in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives instructions to the staff
MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives instructions to the staff while freshman quarterback Rocky Lombardi watches on the sidelines.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU cornerback Justin Layne covers Bowling Green receiver
MSU cornerback Justin Layne covers Bowling Green receiver Datrin Guyton, who can't reach the ball in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio tells his players on his bench that an
Mark Dantonio tells his players on his bench that an MSU fumble that was run back into the end zone has been ruled a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU's Josiah Scott keeps the ball away from Bowling
MSU's Josiah Scott keeps the ball away from Bowling Green receiver Datrin Guyton in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartans Khari Willis and Brandon Randle (26) pressure
Spartans Khari Willis and Brandon Randle (26) pressure Falcon quarterback James Morgan in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU ball carrier Darrell Stewart Jr evades Bowling
MSU ball carrier Darrell Stewart Jr evades Bowling Green defender Amani Posey (7) in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU's Madre London runs though the arms of Bowling
MSU's Madre London runs though the arms of Bowling Green defender Cameron Jefferies (18) in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan Gerald Holmes (24) runs though Falcon tackles
Spartan Gerald Holmes (24) runs though Falcon tackles for a long first down near the end of the game.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU tight end Matt Sokol (81) grabs a pass and runs
MSU tight end Matt Sokol (81) grabs a pass and runs across the goal line in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU celebrates Matt Sokol's touchdown in the third
MSU celebrates Matt Sokol's touchdown in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU's Darrell Stewart Jr (25) and the team sing the
MSU's Darrell Stewart Jr (25) and the team sing the fight song with the student section as MSU beats Bowling Green, 35-10, Saturday, Sept 2, 2017 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Stewart caught six passes for 85 yards, including one gain of 40 yards.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    East Lansing — It was one of the most heartwarming celebrations you'll find on a football field.

    Michigan State junior cornerback Tyson Smith jogged back to the sideline after intercepting the ball and returning it 38 yards for a touchdown Saturday.

    After being embraced by his teammates and coaches and after the Spartans prevailed 35-10 over the Falcons, Smith talked about his stroke that occurred two days after the end of last season, which nearly ended his football career.

    "It was probably about a 70 percent chance that I thought I wasn't going to come back (to play football) to a 30 percent chance that I was," Smith said. "I was still hopeful, still faithful. My teammates, my coaches, everybody was behind me, but I thought it was a low chance of me coming back."

    Smith slowly recovered from the effects of the stroke and finally made his way back to the team last month.

    "The feeling when I just stepped on the field was more than football, it was a blessing to see that I'm still me," Smith said. "I felt normal, I didn't know for sure if I was normal. It was just a blessing."

    The play happened like many others; the ball is snapped and everything goes into slow motion.

    "First thing, they say 'hit,' they've got about 10 yards to go to get a first down, make a play so they don't get a first down," Smith said. "I blink, the ball's in my hands and I'm running."

    Teammate Chris Frey was delighted by Smith's big day back.

    "Tyson plays a huge role on our defense and he has in the past," Frey said. "He went through a really tough time and he stuck with it. He could have very easily taken that injury and said 'I just want to focus on school and get my degree.' He loves this game and just like every one of us does."

    The support from his teammates only added to the excitement, Smith said.

    "It meant everything in the world. Like I said those guys were behind me when I was out. Just to see after that play that it still meant a lot, it was an amazing feeling. It was exciting."


    Backfield plan stays

    Two fumbles from junior L.J. Scott won't deter Mark Dantonio from keeping him in the rotation. He's planning to play Scott, fifth-year senior Gerald Holmes and junior Madre London throughout the season.

    Plan on it.

    "I think all three of those guys are Big Ten running backs and all three have had a lot of success," Dantonio said. "I still think L.J.'s an outstanding running back and we're going to give him the ball. So, I don't think there's any separation. I wouldn't look for any separation throughout the whole season because I think all three of those guys can carry the load at one point in time."

    London led the backs with 54 yards and a touchdown while Holmes ran for 40 yards and Scott grabbed 39. Quarterback Brian Lewerke led the team's rushing effort with 69 yards.


    Standing tall

    Michigan State's defense held Bowling Green to just 67 yards of rushing.

    The inside five battered Falcon running backs that dared cross the line of scrimmage and held them to an average of just 2.8 yards a carry.

    "One of our goals every week is to keep them under 100 yards and I think we did a really good job of that today and we're going to continue to improve," Frey said.

    Frey finished the day with four solo tackles for a total of 10.

    Fellow linebacker Joe Bachie, a sophomore, also finished with four solo tackles and 10 total.

    "Our young guys are going to step up and continue to learn, that's including me, that's including Chris," Bachie said. "Upper guys gotta learn too."

    That duo will be tested next week against Western Michigan, which returns all of its starting running backs.


    Mentally strong

    The Spartan defense was tested quickly in the first quarter after the Scott fumble on the Bowling Green 3.

    The Falcons rushed once for no gain and then quarterback James Morgan threw a bomb down the field to Datrin Guyton for a 45-yard gain.

    In the past, Frey said, that may have challenged the mental game of his defense.

    No longer.

    "We've really been working on that from last year," Frey said. "In games where we would give up a long pass or a long run, we struggled to get our momentum back, so this offseason we really focused on, if there's a really big play, we're going to rebound and we're going to stop them."

    It's exactly what the Spartans did as they gave up a total of five yards on the next two rushing plays then forced an incomplete pass.

    "That's something we did really well with in fall camp and we continued to do that today. Early in the game in the first series and they had that deep ball, when you're running down the field you've just got to say 'let's go, it's time to focus in.'

    Frey said gaining experience and confidence in themselves helps fortify that resolve.

    "We're just going to get that mindset in our heads that one big play doesn't ruin a drive," he said. "We can come back and stop them and that's what we did and they got a field goal out of it."

    Cory Olsen is a freelance writer

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE