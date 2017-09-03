Detroit News Big Ten power rankings: Week 1
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' Big Ten power rankings after Week 1, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
1. Ohio State (1-0, 1-0) — The Buckeyes hardly looked like a top-five team in the nation early against Indiana, but the overwhelming edge in talent took over late. The Buckeyes are loaded, as usual, and while there were some early offensive issues, they will be fine heading into their showdown with Oklahoma.  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
2. Penn State (1-0) — The Nittany Lions did exactly what they were supposed to do in the opener — roll over an inferior opponent while flexing their muscles a bit. Saquon Barkley ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns while QB Trace McSorley threw for two scores and ran for another. That’s a theme that will be played out often this season.  Chris Knight, Associated Press
3. Michigan (1-0) — The Wolverines lost plenty of starters on defense, but it seemed as if that hardly mattered in the victory over Florida. The Gators scored 17 points, but 14 were on interception returns for TDs as the Wolverines defense dominated. There should be at least some concern, however, with QB Wilton Speight’s (3) propensity for having his interceptions taken back for scores.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
4. Wisconsin (1-0) — Another team that looked like it wasn’t sure what time the game started, the Badgers found themselves down 10-0 in the second quarter at home against Utah State. The Badgers managed to tie it by halftime and took off in the second half, scoring 28 points in the third quarter.  Andy Manis, Associated Press
5. Northwestern (1-0) — The Wildcats had all sorts of trouble at home with Nevada and maybe deserved to be a bit lower. But QB Clayton Thorson (18) threw for 352 yards and two TDs while running for two more, and after last season’s slow start, getting a win was the key for the Wildcats.  Matt Marton, Associated Press
6. Maryland (1-0) — Forget the fact Texas had no business being a ranked team, but the fact the Terrapins went down to Austin and scored 51 points for the season-opening win qualifies as an upset. D.J Durkin got the Terps into a bowl game in his first season and now he looks like he’ll be doing his best to follow it up by making noise in the Big Ten East.  Michael Thomas, Associated Press
7. Michigan State (1-0) — A bit of a sluggish start was brushed off as the Spartans took care of business against Bowling Green. It wasn’t perfect, but for a team desperate to put last season behind them, it was exactly what the doctor ordered with a tough Western Michigan team coming to town next.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
8. Purdue (0-1) — The Boilermakers did not win their opener, and that alone isn’t a shock. But first-year coach Jeff Brohm had his team on the verge of a huge upset against No. 16 Louisville only to come up short by a touchdown. Purdue might not get out of the West basement this season, but it’s clear Brohm has the Boilermakers headed in the right direction.  Michael Conroy, Associated Press
9. Nebraska (1-0) — The Cornhuskers won the opener and RB Tre Bryant (192 yards, 1 TD) might be a budding star, but the fact they had to put together a red-zone stop to close the game against Arkansas State is worrisome. The offense looks OK, but there are defensive issues to be sure with a trip to Oregon up next.  Nati Harnik, Associated Press
10. Indiana (0-1, 0-1) — The Hoosiers spent the better part of three quarters playing with a top-five team before Ohio State’s talent took over. It was the classic moral victory for first-year coach Tom Allen (pictured), though he surely doesn’t care. The defense had its moments and the running game struggled, but Richard Lagow to Simmie Cobbs Jr. looks like an exciting tandem.  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
I11. Iowa (1-0) — Things were rather ho-hum for the Hawkeyes in the season-opening win over Wyoming, and it’s clear the offense will need some time to find its groove. However, the defense was solid in slowing down Wyoming QB Josh Allen and should be good enough to allow the offense time to get rolling.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
12. Minnesota (1-0) — The hype of the P.J. Fleck era has been high, but the opening win came with a bit of a wimper. The 17-7 win over Buffalo was just that — a win. Nothing was terribly impressive and outside of Fleck’s insistence that a win is a win, there has to be some concern with the Gophers heading out west to take on Oregon State next week.  Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
13. Illinois (1-0) — A win is a win, right? For Lovie Smith and the Fighting Illini, that’s exactly how they feel after a blocked field as time expired preserved a three-point win over Ball State. Illinois has won 20 straight openers, but the confidence can’t exactly be soaring in Champaign.  Bradley Leeb, Associated Press
14. Rutgers (0-1) — The Scarlet Knights didn’t get a win to open the season, but few expected they would. The fact they stayed with No. 8 Washington, however, was a bit of a win. Second-year coach Chris Ash has plenty of work to do, but sticking close to the Huskies could help build some momentum in the early part of the season.  Mel Evans, Associated Press
    East Lansing — As Michigan State prepared to kick things off on Saturday against Bowling Green, it was the third straight season where talent and depth at running back were hardly a concern.

    The only question that has persisted has been how can the Spartans divide carries amongst three talented backs who have all started at some point in their careers? The Michigan State coaches, head coach Mark Dantonio and co-offensive coordinator Dave Warner especially, have said repeatedly that making it work with two is easier. Working in three is difficult.

    Well, they used all three in Saturday’s 35-10 victory as junior Madre London led the way with 54 yards on 10 carries and a 7-yard touchdown run. Fifth-year senior Gerald Holmes had 40 yards on nine carries while junior LJ Scott carried it 15 times for 39 yards.

    Whether that continues moving forward remains to be seen, but what has become a much bigger concern is whether junior Scott — assumed by many to be slightly ahead of Holmes and London — will continue to be a big part of the rotation following his two fumbles against Bowling Green, including one near the goal-line on the opening drive of the game.

    “Obviously, I am very disappointed,” Warner said of Scott’s mishap. “It was a good hit by the defensive guy, but there's no excuse for putting the ball on the ground and LJ knows that and feels bad about it. We drove the length of the field; I felt like we were able to consistently move the ball along and figured we'd have many chances to bounce back.

    “Left seven points off the board right there, and that's unacceptable.”

    Scott fumbled again in the fourth quarter and it was picked up and returned 46 yards for Bowling Green’s only touchdown of the game. It was debatable whether Scott was down when he fumbled and replay allowed the play to stand without confirming it, but it did reveal what is starting to seem like an alarming trend for Scott.

    While there are high expectations for Scott — he entered the season on the Doak Walker Award watch list and there’s been talk about leaving early for the NFL — fumbles have been an issue. He’s had problems in the past, including one last season against Wisconsin that was returned for a touchdown and reversed the momentum.

    However, Dantonio made it clear after the game he won’t hesitate to give Scott the ball and still expects all three backs to be a big part of the offense.

    Michigan State: Five things we learned

    “I think all three of those guys are Big Ten running backs and all three of them have had a lot of success,” Dantonio said. “I still think LJ is an outstanding running back and we're going to give him the ball.

    “I don't think there's any separation. I wouldn't look for any separation throughout the whole season because I think all three of those guys can carry the load at one point in time or another. They all have shown that they can be effective, regular running backs.”

    While Scott had his issues, London had the best day of the group, averaging 5.4 yards a carry.

    London got the least amount of work in 2016, carrying the ball just 28 times for 120 yards. But as a redshirt freshman in 2015, he began the season as the starter before a leg injury led to three missed games. He finished with 500 yards on 119 carries with three touchdowns.

    Getting back to the form of his first season could mean more work in 2017, though he said he’s just one of many that can get it done.

    “We hang our hat on running the ball, pound green pound,” London said. “But we’ve got a lot of playmakers on the team. This year we always said that coming out of the spring game camp that we got a lot of playmakers, more than other teams that we've had. It's just a matter of time until we show the world and Spartan Nation that we have got a lot of playmakers, and it should be a good year.”

    As Michigan State prepares to host Western Michigan in Week 2, Dantonio believes some of the mishaps of the opener will fix themselves, and that means he’ll continue to count on all of the Spartans’ running backs.

    “The other things will come,” Dantonio said. “It's not indicative of putting the ball in the ground two times with our tailbacks. Good players are going to get their touches. We will continue to have faith in them and play them. You know, LJ, I feel bad for him because he's a very good player. I thought the other two guys ran effectively.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

