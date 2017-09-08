Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Wojo, Niyo, Angelique and Matt look back at Week 1 of the college football season, and take a glimpse ahead at Week 2. Detroit News

L.J. Scott and Michigan State should be able to hurdle the challenge Western Michigan poses. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

MATT CHARBONEAU

The Broncos will have the Spartans’ full attention after pushing No. 4 USC to the limit last week and Michigan State will need to clean up some early defensive breakdowns to avoid a slow start. MSU would like to see a little more from the pass rush, but expect the offense to continue to progress behind Brian Lewerke and a young offensive line to pull out a tight game. Michigan State 31, Western Michigan 27

ANGELIQUE S. CHENGELIS

The Broncos are coming off an impressive almost-upset of USC and have pushed the Spartans in their last two meetings. But Michigan State won both times and will win again this time, despite how exceptionally confident Western has been. In the win over Bowling Green, L.J. Scott fumbled twice and struggled, but he’s an outstanding back who will shake that off. Quarterback Brian Lewerke wasn’t flashy in an opening game that was hardly flashy overall, but the Spartans got a win and that’s what mattered. Michigan State 27, Western Michigan 17

JOHN NIYO

The Spartans still can't seem to muster a pass rush, but that's less of an issue against the Western Michigan team that's so reliant on the running game. The bigger question is whether they can win the turnover margin, for a change. And can they avoid getting burned (again) by Darius Phillips? Michigan State 31, Western Michigan 21

BOB WOJNOWSKI

The Broncos don’t sneak up on anyone anymore, and they have the running game to control tempo. It’s up to the Spartans to stuff the run and force QB Jon Wassink to throw. This should be a grind-it-out slugfest, with unproven quarterbacks on both sides. Michigan State’s trio of backs will pound, and Brian Lewerke will make one or two big plays to seal it. Michigan State 31, Western Michigan 28