Michigan State 28, Western Michigan 14
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke bursts through
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke bursts through a hole in the line and scampers for a touchdown in the first quarter as MSU hosts Western at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept 9, 2017 in East Lansing. Michigan State would go on to win, 28-14.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Brian Lewerke looks over his shoulder and sees he's
Brian Lewerke looks over his shoulder and sees he's wide open on his way to a touchdown in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Brian Lewerke celebrates his first-quarter touchdown
Brian Lewerke celebrates his first-quarter touchdown with teammate LJ Scott.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State defensive back Josiah Scott (22) grabs
Michigan State defensive back Josiah Scott (22) grabs a first-quarter interception.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
The Michigan State defense celebrates with Josiah Scott
The Michigan State defense celebrates with Josiah Scott after his interception.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
LJ Scott blasts through a gap in the line in the fourth
LJ Scott blasts through a gap in the line in the fourth quarter. Scott lead the team in rushing with 86 yards.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
LJ Scott (3) stretches across the goal line and scores
LJ Scott (3) stretches across the goal line and scores in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
A pair of US Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys fly over the
A pair of US Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys fly over the crowd at Spartan Stadium during the National Anthem.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartans hold aloft their new white helmets as Michigan
Spartans hold aloft their new white helmets as Michigan State hosted Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Western Michigan defender Darius Phillips bats away
Western Michigan defender Darius Phillips bats away a pass intended for Trishton Jackson in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
A member of the MSU dance team is enveloped in flying
A member of the MSU dance team is enveloped in flying hair during a fourth-quarter time out.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State running back LJ Scott (3) rumbles over
Michigan State running back LJ Scott (3) rumbles over Western Michigan defenders in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sparty dons a Storm Trooper outfit in the second quarter
Sparty dons a Storm Trooper outfit in the second quarter to the delight of the fans.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol moves the ball
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol moves the ball 17 yards in the second quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Madre London looks for
Michigan State running back Madre London looks for extra yards during a second-quarter run.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's defense teams up to gang tackle Western
Michigan State's defense teams up to gang tackle Western Michigan ball carrier Jamauri Bogan (32) for a loss on third down that forced the Broncos to punt.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State receiver Felton Davis burns Western
Michigan State receiver Felton Davis burns Western Michigan defender Sam Beal for a first-down catch in the second quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Matt Morrissey breaks up a pass intended
Michigan State's Matt Morrissey breaks up a pass intended for Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke sprints upfield
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke sprints upfield in the fourth quarter. Lewerke rushed for 81 yards and two scores on the day.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's LJ Scott, left, fends off Western
Michigan State's LJ Scott, left, fends off Western Michigan defender Stefan Clairborne and turns upfield for a 44-yard run in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's LJ Scott breaks loose for a 44-yard
Michigan State's LJ Scott breaks loose for a 44-yard run in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Darryl Stewart weaves around tacklers
Michigan State's Darryl Stewart weaves around tacklers in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Darryl Stewart (25) tries to avoid
Michigan State's Darryl Stewart (25) tries to avoid a tackle by Western Michigan's Derrick Hubbard in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio watches a replay
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio watches a replay on the big board during the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan defenders team up to tackle Western Michigan's
Spartan defenders team up to tackle Western Michigan's Donnie Emsberger in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
A pair of Col. Sanders help cheer in the student section.
A pair of Col. Sanders help cheer in the student section.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) celebrates
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) celebrates the team's win while flanked by Matt Dotson(89) and Andrew Dowell (5) after MSU beats Western Michigan, 28-14, at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept 9, 2017 in East Lansing.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    East Lansing — Josiah Scott heard all the talk coming into the season.

    Actually, he called it hype — the hype that started to grow around him last spring after he played well in the Green and White game and the continued anticipation as preseason camp rolled along and coach Mark Dantonio talked about the freshman in the same breath as former All-American Darqueze Dennard.

    Instead of let it get to him, however, Scott did his best to keep it all away, keep it from inflating his ego.

    If the first two weeks — both starts for the Fairfield, Ohio native — are any indication, the ego is absolutely in check.

    “I don’t think it’s been a big challenge just kind of living up to the hype and everything going on,” said Scott, who recorded his first career interception in Saturday’s 28-14 victory over Western Michigan. “Coming in as a true freshman and playing, it’s really just a bunch of hype and living up to that. I really don’t look at it but that’s one of the challenges.

    “I really don’t pay attention to it that much. I talk to my family, talk to my friends and they keep my head straight and really don’t let me get too big-headed.”

    He’d have good reason to let that head grow at least a little after two weeks as a college football player. He was solid in the opener and on the first drive Saturday, Scott came up with his first interception.

    He excepted it would come later in the season, but once he knew what play was coming, he knew he could make something happen.

    QB Brian Lewerke, LB Chris Frey, WR Darrell Stewart and CB Josiah Scott discuss Michigan State's victory. Matt Charboneau

    “We called a coverage where I’m going to drop under a receiver if they run certain route,” Scott said. “They ran like a little post up the field and right when I saw the receiver turn his head and look back I’m like, ‘I know the ball is coming and I can probably jump it.’ So, I got my head around and the ball was kind of thrown low so I basically undercutted him.”

    It was the first of his career, but Scott said the confidence is growing quickly and that number should continue to go up.

    “It’s big-time,” Scott said. “Going in spring ball and against your teammates and doing it in practice is really not like measuring up and doing it in a game because that gives you real confidence that you can go against another player and do it. (The interception) definitely came early. I didn’t think I’d get it until probably midseason and I’m happy it came.”

    Scott got the interception on Saturday, but in a young secondary, there were enough signs the secondary is already taking steps. After letting a few receivers get free last week, there were few open targets against Western Michigan.

    For a young group, Scott included, it was a step in the right direction.

    “It's very key,” co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett said. “They've never played on this type of level with these type of fans in the stands and things like that. So, it's very key, so now they'll go on to play better and better because they have confidence, and long as they don't get cocky with it and just stay and remain confident, then we'll be OK.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

