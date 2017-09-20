Former Michigan State punter Mike Sadler was killed in a car accident in 2016. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

The Cotton Bowl Foundation announced a charitable gift challenge match to support Michigan State athletics and the Mike Sadler Legacy Football Scholarship Endowment.

Beginning Wednesday and ending with the MSU spring football game in April 2018, the Cotton Bowl Foundation will match dollar for dollar any gift made to the endowment up to $50,000.

Their match plus donor gifts could generate $100,000 for the endowment.

A former MSU punter, Sadler was killed in a car accident on July 23, 2016. He was 24 years old.

To contribute at spartanfund.net, click here.

You also can mail contributions to Michigan State University, Spartan Fund, 535 Chestnut Rd, Suite 200, East Lansing, MI 48824-4005.