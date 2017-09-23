MSU receiver Felton Davis gets extra yardage on a catch in the first quarter as MSU hosts Notre Dame Saturday. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

L.J. Scott’s goal-line fumble woes have reared its ugly head again.

Spartan Stadium stood and roared as Scott burst through the middle and neared the goal line for a potential touchdown, but he was stripped of the football by Irish cornerback Shaun Crawford.

Notre Dame recovered in the end zone, which was the ruling on the field. The play was reviewed — and not overturned.

It’s the third turnover of the game for the Spartans. Quarterback Brian Lewerke threw an interception for a touchdown, and he also fumbled to setup another Irish TD.

And now this.

Scott fumbled twice in the Spartans’ season opener against Bowling Green — including a cough-up at the 1-yard line.

Notre Dame takes advantage of short field aided by Spartans fumble

The Irish took advantage of a short field aided by a fumble recovery and jumped ahead 20-7 at Spartan Stadium.

There’s 9:32 left in the second quarter.

On third-and-goal at the 8-yard line, Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush rolled to his right and found running back Dexter Williams for a touchdown.

It took six plays for the Irish to convert. Their short field was set up when Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke fumbled.

The key play on the Irish drive: They converted on a third-and-4 at the Spartans 19 as Wimbush connected with receiver Equanimeous St. Brown for a first down.

From there, after a false start, Williams took a handoff for a 9-yard again. The Irish nearly scored when St. Brown caught a pass as he snuck behind Spartans defensive back Matt Morrissey in the end zone — but Brown’s right foot was out of bounds.

One play later, on third-and-goal at the 8-yard line, Wimbush rolled to his right and found Williams for a touchdown.

Lewerke commits another turnover

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke has committed his second turnover of the night.

On a third-and-6 at the Spartans’ 23, Lewerke stepped up in the pocked, rolled left, and then tried to avoid a defender — but he lost the football as it grazed the shoulder of Irish defender Greer Martini.

Notre Dame linebacker Daelin Hayes — a native of Belleville — recovered at the Spartans 24-yard line.

There’s 11:55 left in the second quarter. Notre Dame leads 14-7.

Irish cornerback Julian Love intercepted Lewerke and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown early in the first quarter.

Personal foul nearly hurts Spartans

A personal foul helped move the Irish into Spartans territory, but the Notre Dame drive ended in a punt.

Notre Dame leads Michigan State 14-7 with 12:50 left in the second quarter.

Spartans defensive end Kenny Willekes was flagged for a late hit. He chased Wimbush and tackled him at the waist after he released the ball. That placed the Irish at the Spartans 45-yard line.

Notre Dame, however, could not take advantage. A false start placed Notre Dame into a third-and-11 at the Spartans 46, and an incomplete pass ended the drive.

Michigan State punt returner Laress Nelson made a fair catch at the Spartans 19-yard line.

Lewerke sacked, drive stalls

The Spartans saw a drive end after five snaps.

The key play: Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke was sacked for a 10-yard loss by Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill on first down.

After an incompletion on third down, Michigan State sophomore offensive guard Tyler Higby was flagged for a personal foul. The Spartans had to punt from their own end zone.

Notre Dame will begin its next drive at its own 30 (the Irish were flagged for an illegal block on the punt return).

Frey's sack ends Notre Dame drive

Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush completed a 12-yard pass to receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to move the chains. But on third-and-7 at the Michigan State 49, Wimbush was sacked by Spartans senior Chris Frey, who rushed around the right edge.

Lewerke connects with Stewart for 4-yard TD pass

The Spartans are back in business

Receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. caught a 4-yard TD pass from quarterback Brian Lewerke to cut the Notre Dame lead to 14-7 with 6:33 left in the first quarter.

The Spartans drove 75 yards in seven plays in 4:00. The key play: On third-and-1, Lewerke took off on a quarterback sneak and found a gap on the left side of the offensive line for a 52-yard gain. That placed the Spartans at the Irish 14-yard line.

Lewerke converted again on a third down to move the chains, and on the next play, he had no concerns of throwing into the direction of Irish cornerback Julian Love. Lewerke threw a fade to Stewart Jr., who jumped high and reached over the shoulders of Love, and maintained possession on the way to the turf.

L.J. Scott rushed four times for 16 yards on the drive.

Irish return INT for TD, lead MSU 14-0

It’s a deep hole, already.

Irish cornerback Julian Love intercepted Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown. Notre Dame leads 14-0 just 4:27 into the game.

On third-and-6, Lewerke looked toward Darrell Stewart Jr., but Love jumped in front of the quick-out route, and went into the end zone untouched.

Lewerke dropped back to pass five times, and targeted Stewart four times.

Irish strike for early TD in 7-plays, 1:55

So much for that zero-touchdown streak for the Spartans defense: The Irish needed seven plays and 1:55 to jump ahead 7-0 in East Lansing.

Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush was nearly flawless in the no-huddle offense, finishing 4-of-5 passing and he capped the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run.

Wimbush completed a pair of first-down passes to wide receiver Chase Claypool. And then on second and-8 at the Irish 44, Wimbush aired the ball deep to receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who made a diving catch at the Spartans 16.

Two plays later, Wimbush ran up the middle for a 16-yard touchdown.

Spartans-Irish set for kickoff

The Michigan State (2-0) defense has yet to allow an offensive touchdown, but that will be tough to repeat against a Notre Dame (2-1) team that compiled 515 rushing yards last week against Boston College.

After tonight, the 120-year rivalry will be on hold. And that's a sad footnote for a pair of programs that played one of the best games in college football history in 1966 as No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 Michigan State battled to a 10-10 tie at Spartan Stadium.

The Irish and Spartans likely won't play again until 2026.

“Both teams wanna have the last bragging rights,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said in a FOX pregame interview.

Also tonight, the No. 23 of Kirk Gibson will be added to the Spartan Stadium Ring of Fame. Gibson was an All-American wide receiver at Michigan State and finished his four-year tenure with 112 catches for 2,347 yards (21.0 yards per catch, a school record).

Gibson, who played 12 Major League Baseball seasons with the Detroit Tigers, will be enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 5 in New York City.

MICHIGAN STATE vs. NOTRE DAME

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

TV/radio: FOX/760 WJR

Records: Michigan State 2-0, Notre Dame 2-1

Line: Notre Dame by 3.5

Series: Notre Dame leads 48-29-1

