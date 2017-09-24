Buy Photo Quarterback Brian Lewerke will look to get the Spartans back in the win column when (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

East Lansing — Michigan State can take some solace in the fact it’s been here before.

In fact, it was just last season the Spartans entered their third game of the season unbeaten only to be beaten handily by Wisconsin, the first of seven straight defeats that derailed the 2016 season.

One year later, here are the Spartans. Again.

After two nonconference wins over schools from the Mid-American Conference, Michigan State shot itself in the foot from start to finish on Saturday in a 38-18 loss at home to Notre Dame.

The same 2-1 record shows up next the Spartans name as it did a season ago. The key now is showing some resiliency heading into Big Ten play, proving there have been lessons learned over the past 12 months.

“Last year, early on, everybody knows it spiraled down,” senior center Brian Allen said after the loss to the Fighting Irish. “We’ve got to keep our young guys up, keep them encouraged. I thought a lot of young guys, for really being their first true test in a big environment, played well. Defensively we played well, I thought. The D-line made a lot of plays and it was exciting to see against a good offensive line.

“The loss sucks but you take good stuff from it to gain confidence and guys like Luke (Campbell), guys like Cole (Chewins), (Tyler) Higby — our O-line, they’re still freshmen and sophomore. They were in there playing with guys that have been at Notre Dame for some time, so it was encouraging to see.”

Seeing the young players take strides on the field is important, especially considering the Spartans are counting so heavily on players short on experience.

Twelve true freshmen have now played after safety Dominique Long and walk-on receiver Andre Welch saw action on special teams against Notre Dame. Add in the fact there are 53 players on the roster that are freshmen or redshirt freshmen and the Spartans are young — really young.

However, coach Mark Dantonio thinks that helps in bouncing back.

“First of all, our team is a resilient group of people,” Dantonio said during his weekly teleconference on Sunday night. “We are young and usually youth brings that resiliency with it. We’re gonna improve and certain guys are going to improve every single game they have an opportunity. Kevin Jarvis, a true freshman. Jordan Reid, a true freshman. Both played well and I think one got 30-plus snaps and the other got 20-some snaps. They’re young players — offensive linemen — but they held their own in there and they looked athletic.

“I do think we’ll be fine in that area. I think we’ll continue to play and I thought we continued to play and compete throughout the football game.”

As for the latest freshmen to see the field, Long was expected after Dantonio talked during the bye week about playing the 6-foot-2 safety from Westerville, Ohio.

Welch, however, was more of a surprise in the return game, though he could get more work.

“We put him in there because he’s done some things in practice that have been electrifying,” Dantonio said. “We’ve worked him a little bit, and I thought, ‘Hey, let’s see. Let’s find out.’ So, there may be an opportunity for him to play more, and we’re going to find out about that, because he can go. So, we’ll find out. We’ll see how he does in practice, but we wanted to give him an opportunity.”

Heading into Saturday’s Big Ten opener against Iowa, it will do so relatively healthy. Dantonio said there were no long-term injuries that came from the Notre Dame game and sophomore linebacker Joe Bachie was simply dealing with cramps when he was in and out of the game in the second half.

And with its full complement of players, the focus for Michigan State this week will be eliminating the mistakes that put them behind. It’s life with young players, but Dantonio knows that excuse won’t fly.

“We’re young, so the expectation is, let’s get ready to go and compete,” Dantonio said. “Nobody feels worse than our players. Nobody. Not myself or anybody. Everybody feels badly. I’m not going to play the blame game or anything like that.

“We just simply have to eliminate the mistakes that we can eliminate. It’s tough enough to win football games against a good opponent — and Notre Dame is a good opponent — when you’re doing everything right. So, you have to eliminate the situations where all of a sudden you’re playing from behind because of a turnover or such.”

Five things we learned about MSU

Giving it up

There’s no way around it, Michigan State is having trouble hanging on to the ball. It entered the Notre Dame game having turned the ball over four times and added three more on Saturday. What’s worse is the fact the Fighting Irish turned all three into touchdowns and one, a fumble by LJ Scott at the goal line, was even worse considering it negated what should have been a Spartans touchdown.

Fixing the turnover issue is critical moving forward, but there’s no easy fix. Michigan State has always done a good job valuing the ball, leading the Big Ten in turnover margin in 2013 and ’14 while finishing second in 2015. They spend plenty of time on it in practice and coach Mark Dantonio said he’s not going to get on a guy who’s trying to make a play, but the fact remains, if the Spartans can’t start protecting the ball there will be plenty more days like the one they had against the Irish.

LJ’s woes

It’s not all on the younger players. The most obvious example of that is the fact junior running back LJ Scott now has three lost fumbles on the season and while he was able to get away with two against Bowling Green, his fumble against Notre Dame was a killer. It looked like Scott was about to burst into the end zone with an impressive 15-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that would have brought MSU within seven points of Notre Dame. Instead, defensive back Shaun Crawford knocked the ball loose at the goal line and recovered in the end zone.

Notre Dame responded by marching down the field and taking a 28-7 lead into halftime, a lead Michigan State could not overcome. Dantonio didn’t sound like he was planning to cut Scott’s work in the running game, but continued issues holding on to the ball might force his hand.

Growing pains

As good as sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke has been at times through the first three games, he’s still offering regular reminders that he has only started five games in his career. His first-quarter interception that was returned 59 yards for a touchdown was a prime example as he locked into a receiver and threw a poor ball. He’s also been plagued by fumbles and coughed the ball up deep in the MSU end on Saturday, giving Notre Dame the ball inside the MSU 25.

He was trying to make a play, but Lewerke is still learning that sometimes the best move is to take the sack, punt the ball and live for another series. He’ll get it figured out, that seems likely, but for now he’s not doing himself any favors. He made some good throws Saturday and ran the ball well again, but now he needs to start making better decisions with the ball.

Getting defensive

The defensive numbers looked really good for Michigan State through the first two games and it’s not like the Spartans got rolled over by the Irish on Saturday. However, the defense didn’t do a great job against the run — it gave up 182 yards on 40 carries — and didn’t do a good job getting off the field on third downs as Notre Dame converted 8 of 14.

Those two stats, in particular, frustrated Dantonio the most, and proved some of the early success might have had more to do with lesser opponents than it did the Spartans. Again, there is still plenty of youth on the defensive side of the ball and there will be growing pains, but those excuses won’t last long, especially with conference play up next.

Youth movement

As frustrating as some of what happened on Saturday was for the Spartans, there are still plenty of signs the young talent is making progress. Lewerke finished with more than 300 yards passing and freshman receivers Hunter Rison and Cody White had a handful of catches while sophomores Trishton Jackson and Darrell Stewart had 11 catches total. The young offensive line was also solid with freshmen Kevin Jarvis and Jordan Reid seeing significant time.

On the other side of the ball, sophomore defensive end Kenny Willekes had 10 tackles while freshman linebacker Antjuan Simmons collected five stops for a Michigan State defense that had seven tackles for loss. The future is now for Michigan State, and that will include plenty of growing pains. But the talent is there, too. It’s just a matter of how long it takes to come out.

