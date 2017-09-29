Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau talk about Michigan State's loss, Michigan's quarterback situation, and what's to come for both teams and all of college football. Detroit News

Three of four Detroit News pundits pick Michigan State to defeat Iowa. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski offer their predictions for the Michigan State-Iowa game (4, FOX/760).

Matt Charboneau: It hardly comes as a big shock, but Michigan State will need to take care of the football if it expects to start Big Ten play with a win. Turnovers killed the Spartans in the loss to Notre Dame and Iowa will look to take advantage. The Hawkeyes are solid defensively and balanced offensively and will be motivated, as well, after last week’s loss to Penn State on the final play. Expect a tight game that should go down to the wire. Michigan State 27-21

Angelique S. Chengelis: I swung and missed on last week's Michigan State-Notre Dame prediction, but if LJ Scott hadn't fumbled, the direction of the game would have been different. Clean up the turnovers and the Spartans are sound. Of course, some might think they will be looking ahead to in-state rival Michigan, since there's plenty of buzz about the first night game of the series that will take place in Michigan Stadium on Oct. 7, but MSU will be focused on Iowa. The Hawkeyes' defense is the real deal, but if MSU can avoid turnovers, this will be a tight game. Michigan State 20-17

John Niyo: The Spartans have the third-worst turnover margin in the country, which negates much of the potential they've shown offensively. But this game gets decided by which team can run the ball — Iowa's defense was on the field for 99 plays last week — and I think the home team will. Michigan State 21-17

Bob Wojnowski: When Michigan State and Iowa clash, it’s usually tight and low-scoring, and always physical. The Hawkeyes’ defense showed it has the potential to punish by holding down Penn State. To win this game, the Spartans have to reduce their turnover total from last week’s three to zero, and with a young team, that’s a challenge. For all the focus on LJ Scott and his fumbles, the game will be decided by Iowa’s hard-running back, Akrum Wadley. Iowa 20-17

