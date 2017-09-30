Michigan State 17, Iowa 10
Michigan State receiver Felton Davis fends off Iowa's
Michigan State receiver Felton Davis fends off Iowa's Amani Hooker in the first quarter for a long first down as MSU hosts Iowa at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws upfield
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws upfield in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Andrew Dowell (5) and Naquan Jones
Michigan State's Andrew Dowell (5) and Naquan Jones (93) knock the ball from the hands of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley but Iowa recovers.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Joe Bachie, left, tackles Iowa quarterback
Michigan State's Joe Bachie, left, tackles Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley for no gain in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke takes the
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke takes the helm before dropping back and passing to Felton Davis.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State running back LJ Scott drags Iowa's Miles
Michigan State running back LJ Scott drags Iowa's Miles Taylor upfield for a first down.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State receiver Felton Davis celebrates his
Michigan State receiver Felton Davis celebrates his first touchdown of the day early in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Raequan Williams (99) and David Dowell
Michigan State's Raequan Williams (99) and David Dowell (6) stop the Iowa ball carrier for a short gain and force the Hawkeyes to give up the ball in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart runs though a tackle
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart runs though a tackle by Iowa's Michael Ojemudia in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Iowa's Bo Bower, right, was flagged for a facemask
Iowa's Bo Bower, right, was flagged for a facemask infraction against Michigan State's Darrell Stewart in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke sprints upfield
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke sprints upfield for a long gain that helped set up the team's second touchdown in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Felton Davis has plenty of company in the end zone,
Felton Davis has plenty of company in the end zone, but still comes down with this touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan fans may have thought they were seeing double,
Spartan fans may have thought they were seeing double, when Andrew Dowell and Hunter Rison, who both wear No. 5, met at midfield in celebration after taking over a possession on downs.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Brian Lewerke weaves past Iowa tacklers like Anthony
Brian Lewerke weaves past Iowa tacklers like Anthony Nelson (98) in the fourth quarter for a first down that sealed the deal as Michigan State won, 17-10.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
"Things got a little tense out there today," quipped
"Things got a little tense out there today," quipped Mark Dantonio after MSU beat Iowa, 17-10.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Iowa's Josh Jackson, right, dodged a penalty on this
Iowa's Josh Jackson, right, dodged a penalty on this play as he rearranged Michigan State receiver Cody White's headgear on a first down in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State receiver Hunter Rison turns upfield
Michigan State receiver Hunter Rison turns upfield in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cam Chambers was one of eight Spartans
Michigan State's Cam Chambers was one of eight Spartans to haul in a reception, this one for 10 yards in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke passes to
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke passes to tight end Matt Sokol in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol takes flight at
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol takes flight at the end of a long first down run in the third quarter on a pass from Brian Lewerke. He had Michigan State's only fumble of the game and recovered it himself.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State defenders gang up on Iowa running back
Michigan State defenders gang up on Iowa running back Akrum Wadley and tackle him short of the first down in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Iowa receiver Nick Easley can't catch this Nate Stanley
Iowa receiver Nick Easley can't catch this Nate Stanley pass after it bounced off the turf in front of him and off his chest.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles out of the grasp of Iowa's Cedrick Lattimore in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State running back LJ Scott fights off Iowa's
Michigan State running back LJ Scott fights off Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart runs upfield in the
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart runs upfield in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State fans get on their feet to cheer as MSU
Michigan State fans get on their feet to cheer as MSU beats Iowa, 17-10, at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State defenders Chris Frey, right, and Joe
Michigan State defenders Chris Frey, right, and Joe Bachie take turns on the radio after MSU beat Iowa, 17-10, at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    East Lansing — Demetrius Cooper admitted he wasn’t sure he’d be back in the position he was on Saturday.

    That position, of course, was playing defensive end for Michigan State, getting after the quarterback and collecting a sack in the Spartans’ 17-10 victory over Iowa.

    It’s something that seemed in doubt over the winter, leading into a spring and summer of uncertainty over whether he would get to play his final season with the Spartans. Cooper, a fifth-year senior, was in that spot after being arrested for spitting on a code enforcement officer in East Lansing late last fall.

    Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio suspended Cooper and pulled him off scholarship, forcing Cooper to prove that he deserved his final season.

    Cooper has done that, and on Saturday, he was rewarded with his first start of the season.

    “I feel like at Michigan State, Coach Dantonio really cares for his players as a person,” Cooper said. “At the end of the day we know people are gonna make mistakes and you can’t just bash them for their mistakes. He kept me out for a while and gave me the opportunity to come back and now I’m making plays for this team. I’m excited to be back here and looking forward to rest of season.”

    Not only did Cooper start against Iowa, he also recorded his first sack, one of three for Michigan State, which now has nine on the season, two shy of last year’s total.

    But as much as that meant to Cooper, just getting the chance to play again has been huge.

    “It really is a great opportunity for me,” Cooper said. “Besides all the negative stuff that went on, just for me to be back with the Michigan State football team, it is a blessing. I’m so excited to be back, man. It feels surreal to even be back here my senior year with everything that went on and I’m just blessed to be here.”

    Cooper feels like he’s back in the swing of things and is confident the pass rush will continue to be improved from last season.

    But as big as that is, Cooper said he’s most grateful for the growth he’s had off the field in the last few months.

    “It’s just made me a different person overall,” Cooper said. “I knew it was time to grow up, time to not make the childish mistakes like I made. It’s something I learned from and that was a big step for me outside of football. For me as a person and in life just thinking about what if I wasn’t playing football and I made that mistake it could have been a lot worse.

    “So, I just look at that and take that as a positive and it made me a better man, a better person and also made me a better football player because I go even harder.”

