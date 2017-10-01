Jacob Isaia (Photo: scout.com)

Michigan State added another player to its growing 2018 recruiting class late Sunday night as Las Vegas Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Jacob Isaia announced his commitment on Twitter.

Isaia, a three-star center, chose the Spartans over a host of offers, including Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Indiana, Boise State and Louisville, among others.

“It was hard making this decision but, when I thought about Michigan State, I really couldn’t find a lot of negatives,” Isaia told Scout.com.

Isaia (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) is rated the No. 8 prospect in Nevada and No. 16 at his position nationally for 2018 by 247Sports, while he’s ranked the top center in Nevada, No. 2 in the West and No. 7 in the nation by Scout.com.

He’s the third recruit to join the Spartans over the weekend, joining Elijah Collins, a three-star running back at U-D Jesuit, and James Ohonba, a four-star offensive tackle out of Woodland High in Stockbridge, Ga.

Isaia is also a legacy commit. His grandfather Bob Apisa was a two-time All-American with the Spartans and was a member of their 1965 and 1966 national championship teams.

Michigan State now has 18 commitments in its 2018 class, which ranks fifth in the Big Ten and 28th in the nation, according to 247Sports.

