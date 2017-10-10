Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 7
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 7 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Penn State (6-0, 3-0) – The Nittany Lions started slowly but soon proved why they’re the best team in the Big Ten, dominating Northwestern on the road as QB Trace McSorley (9) threw for 245 yards and a touchdown while Saquon Barkley had a pair of second-half touchdowns. They get a week off to prepare for a three-game stretch of Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. Last week: 1.  Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
2. Wisconsin (5-0, 2-0) – Who will challenge the Badgers in the West? It sure wasn’t Nebraska as the Wisconsin went into Lincoln and rolled with Jonathan Taylor running for 249 yards and two touchdowns as the Badgers ran for 353 yards. Another challenge might not come until the middle of November as the Badgers march toward Indy. Last week: 2.  Nati Harnik, Associated Press
3. Ohio State (5-1, 3-0) – Ever since the loss to Oklahoma, the Buckeyes have been rolling. That continued in a blowout over Maryland as J.T. Barrett threw for three touchdowns and ran for one more to lead the Buckeyes. After a trip to Nebraska next week, Ohio State gets a week off to prepare for the showdown with Penn State. Last week: 3.  Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
4. Michigan State (4-1, 2-0) – The Spartans have put last season well into the rearview mirror, and the win at Michigan hammers that home. The numbers weren’t great thanks to a stiff Michigan defense and brutal weather, but the Spartans avoided turnovers and continued to dominate the rivalry as they head next week to Minnesota. Last week: 5.  Carlos Osorio, AP
5. Iowa (4-2, 1-2) – The Hawkeyes were reeling a bit after two straight close losses to Penn State and Michigan State, but got well by trouncing Illinois. They’ll get next week off before heading to Northwestern as they hope to put some pressure on Wisconsin in the West. Last week: 7.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
6. Michigan (4-1, 1-1) – The Wolverines’ offensive woes continued as they turned the ball over five times in the loss to Michigan State, and could manage just 10 points. They hit the road the next two weeks, highlighted by a trip to Penn State in two weeks that could make or break the season. Last week: 4.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
7. Purdue (3-2, 1-1) – The Boilermakers overcame a delay and four turnovers to surge past Minnesota and get their first conference win of the season. A big test comes for Purdue next week when it travels to Wisconsin, a much more interesting game than some probably expected as the Boilermakers will try and add some spice to the West. Last week: 11.  John Terhune, Associated Press
8. Indiana (3-2, 0-2) – The Hoosiers went out of conference to get a win by beating Charleston Southern behind 321 yards passing and two touchdowns from quarterback Peyton Ramsey (3). The Hoosiers dive back into conference play next week by hosting what will likely be an angry Michigan team. Last week: 10.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
9. Maryland (3-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins were feeling good coming off their road win over Minnesota with a third-string quarterback. However, that all came crashing down in Columbus as Ohio State dominated. The Terps will get a chance to bounce back next week by hosting Northwestern before a trip to Wisconsin. Last week: 6.  Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
10. Minnesota (3-2, 0-2) – The shine of a perfect non-conference season has faded pretty quickly for the Golden Gophers as they have now lost two straight, the latest at Purdue. The Gophers forced turnovers but couldn’t take advantage, and now host a surging Michigan State next week. Last week: 8.  John Terhune, Associated Press
11. Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) – The Cornhuskers had seemed to right the ship by reeling off two straight conference victories. However, Wisconsin showed the Huskers have a long way to go to contend in the West by rolling over Nebraska in Lincoln. It doesn’t get any easier next week as Ohio State comes to town. Last week: 9.  Steven Branscombe, Getty Images
12. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2) – The Wildcats had a tough start to conference play and have hardly responded, losing at Wisconsin, then following it up this week by doing almost nothing in a loss to Penn State. The schedule eases a bit from here, but the Cats are now in a big hole and fighting uphill in the West. Last week: 12.  Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
13. Illinois (2-3, 0-2) – The Fighting Illini now have lost three straight after getting trounced on the road against Iowa. There’s an opportunity for a win next week with a visit from Rutgers, as the Illini do what they can to try and get to six wins and a bowl berth. Last week: 13.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
14. Rutgers (1-4, 0-2) – The best thing about this week for the Scarlet Knights is that they didn’t lose. Of course, they didn’t play, either. But there is some hope as they’ll battle Illinois next week for a battle to get out of the basement and hope to find some traction this season. Last week: 14.  Hunter Martin, Getty Images
    East Lansing — There was a moment on Saturday when for a brief few seconds, the Michigan-Michigan State game truly was a family affair.

    Sophomore safety David Dowell had just intercepted Michigan quarterback John O’Korn for the second time in the game and the first person to embrace him was his twin brother, Andrew, a starting linebacker for the Spartans.

    “It was definitely a great thing,” Andrew Dowell said after practice on Tuesday. “We talked to my dad on Facetime last night and he said after David had that pick, when I put my arm around him and we were celebrating that was a priceless moment for him.”

    Priceless, indeed, especially considering the varying paths the brothers took to get to that moment, both now playing key roles for a resurgent Spartans defense that ranks fourth in the nation in total defense.

    Things have gone a bit smoother for Andrew Dowell, the 6-foot-1, 222-pound outside linebacker. He played as a true freshman on Michigan State’s playoff team in 2015 and is third on the team this season with 31 tackles.

    For David, it’s taken a bit more time. While safeties like Grayson Miller and Khari Willis played as freshmen in 2015, David Dowell redshirted. By 2016 with the Michigan State team struggling, the 6-1, 191-pounder was still having a hard time finding the field. He played in 10 games and had 10 tackles with most of his work coming on special teams.

    More:Mark Dantonio has Spartans wary of letdown

    Instead of sulk, however, David Dowell approached things with a positive approach and payed attention to his brother.

    “There’s two ways to look at adversity,” David Dowell said. “For me it was I need to get better, so instead of complaining or pouting about playing or not playing, it was more about what do I need to do to get on the field? What do I need to do to take my game to the next level?

    “So, that’s what it was for me and just being patient and waiting my turn and when it was my turn to go, go and take full advantage of it.”

    That turn has come this season as David Dowell got his first start against Iowa and followed that up with seven tackles against the Wolverines, along with the two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

    “It’s a great thing,” Andrew Dowell said of his brother’s perseverance. “He was patient … he was humble and went through the process of redshirting. When your brother is playing it can be tough, so it’s great to see him experience the success, and there’s more to come.”

    No. 21 Michigan State is expecting plenty more from David Dowell because of that work ethic that got him through some tough times. It’s the same, coach Mark Dantonio said, from both brothers.

    “The entire Dowell family I think is very centered,” Dantonio said. “(David has) worked extremely hard to get where he's at. He's about business. He prepares very well. He practices like it is a game. That's what I've noticed. His practice habits have increased tremendously I think over the course of time.

    “When he comes out there to practice, he's going to try to hit you, take you down, do what you got to do. He's not going to go through the motions. I think that's transferred onto the field.”

    And as much as Andrew Dowell helped his brother stay focused through his first two seasons, there’s no doubt they’re pushing each other.

    More:MSU’s ground game not pretty but effective

    Competitiveness is the key in the Dowell family, and that hasn’t changed one bit at Michigan State.

    “It’s always been a competitive thing,” Andrew Dowell said. “Now I have to get where he is at as far as picks, so it’s a competitive encouragement that continues to push the two of us. We push each other and work out together and everything to make us better.”

    Added David Dowell, “We’re each other’s biggest supporters, and yeah, our biggest critics, too. You probably saw whenever I make a play or whenever he makes a play it’s either me or him there first to go over and celebrate. So, it’s definitely a good thing and we continue and try and push each other.”

    The Dowell family will grow in East Lansing next season when younger brother, Michael, arrives on campus.

    A three-star safety at St. Edward’s in Lakewood, Ohio, he’s already committed to Michigan State’s 2018 recruiting class.

    David said Michael went through the recruiting process just as he and Andrew did, but there never seemed much doubt where he was headed.

    “I think he knew he wanted to be a Spartan in his heart,” David Dowell said.

    And why not? The Dowells are one of four sets of brothers on the team. Mike and Jacub Panasiuk, Matt and Mitchell Sokol and Brian and Matt Allen also are Spartans.

    No, none of those brothers are twins, but David Dowell said he doesn’t buy the whole twin telepathy thing anyway. What he and Andrew do understand is the family atmosphere goes beyond the actual brothers and permeates throughout the team.

    It’s something they’re sure will lead to more priceless moments for the Dowells.

    “It’s definitely a family atmosphere at Michigan State,” Andrew Dowell said.

    “My little brother is looking forward to it, too, because now he sees it’s a real family, a real brothership at Michigan State.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

    Michigan State at Minnesota

    When: 8 Saturday

    Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    TV/radio: BTN/WJR 760

    Records: No. 21 Michigan State 4-1, 2-0 Big Ten, Minnesota 3-2, 0-2

    Line: MSU by 4½

