Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau talk about Michigan State's win over Michigan and what's ahead for each team. Detroit News

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of Saturday's game.

Matt Charboneau: The Spartans, coming off the upset win at Michigan, will surely be tested when they head North to take on the Gophers. The MSU defense has been outstanding and will look to take advantage of a suspect Minnesota passing game while containing a decent running attack. On the other side of the ball, look for Brian Lewerke to let it loose for more than last week against an injury-depleted Gophers secondary. Michigan State 28-20

Angelique Chengelis: The upset of Michigan has breathed new life into the Spartans, who will make it two wins in a row when they get done with Minnesota. The Spartans’ defense is ranked No. 4 nationally and will take advantage of a sagging Gophers’ pass game. Conversely, the Minnesota pass defense should be readily picked apart by MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke. Michigan State 24-13

Bob Wojnowski: The Spartans haven’t gotten trapped by trap games in a while, and this is a classic one following an emotional victory. P.J. Fleck’s Gophers are battered and offensively challenged, so as long as Michigan State avoids mistakes, it should slug its way through. The Spartans’ running game hasn’t cranked up yet, and might not against Minnesota’s defense, but the big-play receivers will get loose. Michigan State 27-19

John Niyo: P.J. Fleck’s cult of personality can’t cover up all the holes in the Gophers’ lineup. Minnesota lost three more starters a week ago, including their best defensive playmaker. Barring a turnover-filled night like the one they had against Notre Dame, the Spartans should be able to take control. Michigan State 27-21

MORE COVERAGE

Michigan State vs. Minnesota: View from other side

Trieu: West Bloomfield's Dixon says MSU offer 'big deal'

Detroit News college picks: Week 7

Madre London steps up in MSU's running back attack

MSU mailbag: Gauging Gophers, and future title hopes