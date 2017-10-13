MSU basketball media day
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State University head basketball coach Tom
Michigan State University head basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the assembled media during the team's media day in East Lansing, October 11, 2017.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Returning star and sophomore Miles Bridges heads to
Returning star and sophomore Miles Bridges heads to the court after radio interviews.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Miles Bridges and Kenny Goins shoot the ball before
Miles Bridges and Kenny Goins shoot the ball before media interviews.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
(from left) Miles Bridges, Kenny Goins, Joshua Langford
(from left) Miles Bridges, Kenny Goins, Joshua Langford and Ben Carter have a bit of fun as they wait for a pictures to be taken.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Head basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media.
Head basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Returning sophomore Miles Bridges drew lots of attention.
Returning sophomore Miles Bridges drew lots of attention.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Freshman Xavier Tillman (23) and the rest of the Spartans
Freshman Xavier Tillman (23) and the rest of the Spartans head to the Breslin Center Court.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kenny Goins chases down a loose ball as the Spartans
Kenny Goins chases down a loose ball as the Spartans shoot around.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Returning sophomore Miles Bridges drew lots of attention
Returning sophomore Miles Bridges drew lots of attention at the media day.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sophomore Joshua Langford speaks to the media.
Sophomore Joshua Langford speaks to the media.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nick Ward, center, laughs as he interviews teammate
Nick Ward, center, laughs as he interviews teammate Kyle Ahrens.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Junior Kenny Goins, center, clowns around with teammates
Junior Kenny Goins, center, clowns around with teammates during pictures.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Returning sophomore Miles Bridges poses for a portrait.
Returning sophomore Miles Bridges poses for a portrait.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. speaks with reporters.
Freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. speaks with reporters.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sophomore Cassius Winston speaks to reporters.
Sophomore Cassius Winston speaks to reporters.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nick Ward reacts as he speaks to reporters.
Nick Ward reacts as he speaks to reporters.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
The team will honor legendary coach Jud Heathcote with
The team will honor legendary coach Jud Heathcote with patches on their jerseys.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nick Ward, center, laughs as he interviews teammate
Nick Ward, center, laughs as he interviews teammate Gavin Schilling, left.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Freshman Xavier Tillman poses for a portrait.
Freshman Xavier Tillman poses for a portrait.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sophomore Cassius Winston poses for a portrait.
Sophomore Cassius Winston poses for a portrait.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
(from left) Players Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman,
(from left) Players Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman, Kenny Goins, Gavin Schilling, Ben Carter and Nick Ward pose for a group picture.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Freshmen Jaren Jackson Jr., left, and Xavier Tillman
Freshmen Jaren Jackson Jr., left, and Xavier Tillman , right, pose for a portrait on the Breslin Center Court.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. poses for a portrait.
Freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. poses for a portrait.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sophomore Nick Ward poses for a portrait.
Sophomore Nick Ward poses for a portrait.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sophomore Joshua Langford poses for a portrait.
Sophomore Joshua Langford poses for a portrait.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Miles Bridges, left, and Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn pose
Miles Bridges, left, and Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn pose for a portrait together.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing — Michigan State practices won’t be for the faint of heart this season, not that a practice run by Tom Izzo ever really has been.

    But coming off a season when depth was an issue, especially in the frontcourt, things look far different for the Spartans this season. The size is much more significant and depth – barring the sort of injuries that plagued last year’s team – will be a strength.

    What it also means is players better come to practice ready to work, something assistant video coordinator Doug Herner bluntly pointed out to Izzo recently.

    “My good friend Doug Herner, he said it best to me after the first three days,” Izzo recalled this week. “He said, ‘You better be prepared for some ugly practices.’

    “I said, ‘What do you mean? You don’t like the team?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I like the team a lot. You got a lot more guys now that are playing for their lives.’”

    Playing for their lives in the rotation, that is, as Michigan State prepares to enter the 2017-18 season as a Final Four favorite and one that might not have enough minutes to go around.

    Niyo: Another ‘lightning strike’ hits MSU with Jaren Jackson

    It’s quite a change in the frontcourt where last season, then freshman Nick Ward had it easy in practice. After seniors Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter were lost to knee injuries in the first week of practice, Ward was the only true center as 6-foot-7 Kenny Goins was forced to play center while even the now-graduated Matt Van Dyk played some there at 6-5.

    “We had guys playing center that, God, I could have posted up a couple of those guys,” Izzo said. “So it wasn’t a good situation.”

    With Carter and Schilling both healthy and the arrival of freshmen 6-11 Jaren Jackson Jr. and 6-8 Xavier Tillman as well as 6-11 sophomore transfer Braden Burke, the practice intensity has picked up as each knows they have to prove they belong on the floor come game time.

    “We go a lot harder,” Ward said. “It makes everybody better at the end of the day. We have seven, eight bigs, so this is going to make us better at the end of the day and makes us go harder. It’s a lot more competitive. It’s a lot harder to score. A lot more rebounds. Everything’s much more intense because of the number of bigs we have.”

    Finding the right rotation might take work, but in the long run the benefit of depth should go beyond making each player better. It will give Izzo a lot of options.

    Tum Tum Nairn is Michigan State's 'heart and soul'

    “That’s one good part about having so much depth,” Schilling said. “We’re just gonna have so many different lineups we can play with and we’ll be able to really run people out of the gym. It’s a positive, really. It definitely makes practice harder than games with everybody fighting for a spot. Nothing is set in stone and it’s a battle every day in practice.”

    The depth doesn’t end up front, either.

    With more big players on the roster, 6-7 Miles Bridges will now be freed up to play on the wing and even at the two-guard, a spot the Spartans have plenty of options. Most believe sophomore Joshua Langford is primed for a breakout season while junior Matt McQuaid and Ahrens, a junior, will also push to see significant minutes.

    It’s at point guard that things are straightforward with senior Tum Tum Nairn and sophomore Cassius Winston handling the duties.

    “They’re going to play together some,” Izzo said. “Cassius is shooting the ball really well. If he ran as hard at the point as he does at the wing, he’d really take his game to another level.”

    The Spartans are hoping the entire team takes it to another level, and they feel like they’ve got the players now to do it.

    “I think it’s great to be able to have practices like a game, where you go against each other in the offensive scrimmages and defensive scrimmages,” Langford said. “It’s like we’re playing against a whole different team, so it’s good that you have guys being able to push each other every play. You can’t take a play off. It’s really competitive now, and that’s great for our team.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE