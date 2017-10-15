Michigan State 30, Minnesota 27
Demetrius Cooper (98) and Kenny Willekes of the Michigan
Demetrius Cooper (98) and Kenny Willekes of the Michigan State Spartans celebrate a fumble recovery against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter of the game on Oct. 14, 2017, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Jake Hartbargerof the Michigan State Spartans fumbles
Jake Hartbargerof the Michigan State Spartans fumbles the ball on a punt attempt during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Brian Lewerke (14) of the Michigan State Spartans passes
Brian Lewerke (14) of the Michigan State Spartans passes the ball under pressure form Blake Cashman of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Kenny Willekes of the Michigan State Spartans recovers
Kenny Willekes of the Michigan State Spartans recovers a fumble as quarterback Conor Rhoda of the Minnesota Golden Gophers tackles him during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans fumbles
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans fumbles the ball during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate a fumble recovery
The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate a fumble recovery against the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans passes
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans passes the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Shannon Brooks of the Minnesota Golden Gophers fumbles
Shannon Brooks of the Minnesota Golden Gophers fumbles the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Minnesota linebacker Jaylen Waters (35) recovers a
Minnesota linebacker Jaylen Waters (35) recovers a football in front of Michigan State linebacker Shane Jones (49) in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks (23) dives for
Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks (23) dives for a fumbled ball handed off by Minnesota quarterback Conor Rhoda (15) as Michigan State Kenny Willekes (48) comes in to recover it in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Michigan State Kenny Willekes (48) tosses the ball
Michigan State Kenny Willekes (48) tosses the ball to an official after recovering a fumble as teammate Demetrius Cooper (98) comes in to celebrate in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Michigan State running back Madre London (28) celebrates
Michigan State running back Madre London (28) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Cole Chewins (61), Luke Campbell (62) and Cody White (7) in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Minnesota Emmit Carpenter (38) celebrates a 47-yard
Minnesota Emmit Carpenter (38) celebrates a 47-yard field goal with teammate Jacob Herbers (47) in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Nate Wozniak of the Golden Gophers tackles Khari Willis
Nate Wozniak of the Golden Gophers tackles Khari Willis of the Michigan State Spartans after an interception as head coach P.J. Fleck of the Golden Gophers looks on during the second quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Shannon Brooks of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during
Shannon Brooks of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio congratulates
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio congratulates players after a touchdown against Minnesota in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Hunter Rison of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates
Hunter Rison of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates a first down as Duke McGhee (8) and Jacob Huff look on during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Michigan State running back L.J. Scott (3) celebrates
Michigan State running back L.J. Scott (3) celebrates his touchdown with tackle Cole Chewins (61) against Minnesota during the fourth quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, AP
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) scores a
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) scores a touchdown as Michigan State safety Matt Morissey (10) flies over during the fourth quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Chris Frey of the Michigan State Spartans sacks Demry
Chris Frey of the Michigan State Spartans sacks Demry Croft of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Tyler Johnson of the Minnesota Golden Gophers carries
Tyler Johnson of the Minnesota Golden Gophers carries the ball for a touchdown against Josiah Scott of the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans carries
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans carries the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the third quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Michigan State's Matt Coghlin (4) is congratulated
Michigan State's Matt Coghlin (4) is congratulated by Raequan Williams (99) and Collin Cafisch (57) after kicking a field goal against Minnesota during the third quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft (11) celebrates after
Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft (11) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Michigan State during the fourth quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Michigan State running back L.J. Scott (3) runs with
Michigan State running back L.J. Scott (3) runs with blocking from guard Kevin Jarvis (75) against Minnesota during the fourth quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Michigan State running back L.J. Scott (3) carries
Michigan State running back L.J. Scott (3) carries against Minnesota during the fourth quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
    Michigan State took care of a lot of firsts with its trip to Minnesota over the weekend.

    Getting the win was the priority, and No. 18 Michigan State did just that by jumping on Minnesota early and then sustaining a late rally to get the 30-27 victory and remain unbeaten in Big Ten play.

    But with a young roster full of freshmen, redshirt freshmen and sophomores getting their first extensive action this season, it was the entire experience that was new, and Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio is hoping it pays dividends down the road.

    From the first trip out of state to the long wait in a hotel for a night game that came complete with a weather delay, there was plenty for the Spartans to take in, both on the field and off.

    “I thought we got the response that we wanted from our football team,” Dantonio said during his weekly teleconference on Sunday. “I thought we came to play. I thought we were energized. I thought we had a very workmanlike approach, really, to the game itself and were in control of the game until really the midpoint of the fourth quarter. Then, again, we had to handle adversity again.

    “The game got very interesting but we closed out, won the football game and we’re 5-1. … We look forward to this weekend playing at home, in the afternoon, so that will be nice for everybody.”

    That will be nice to avoid the late nights as Michigan State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) has played in prime time three of the last four games. This Saturday’s homecoming matchup at Spartan Stadium against Indiana kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and Michigan State expects to take some of the lessons learned from Minnesota into the game against the Hoosiers.

    Those lessons center around the fact a young team is not only going through firsts off the field, but it’s making mistakes on the field, as well.

    There were several against Minnesota, including Connor Heyward returning a punt at the 5-yard line and Dominique Long later interfering with the Gophers return man on punt coverage.

    “These are two true freshmen that occurred to, and in both cases it hurt us a little bit,” Dantonio said. “There were some other, older players that made some mistakes. I thought we got a little lax there at the end and we didn't play as well as we had early, and their quarterback change sort of changed the structure of the game and we needed to go to more of a capture mode rather than just trying to take off and sack him at all costs. I felt like he got out a bit and extended players and that led to a couple of scores in the fourth quarter, that made it very close.”

    Michigan State: Five things we learned vs. Minnesota

    That lax effort in the fourth quarter nearly allowed Minnesota backup quarterback Demry Croft to rally the Gophers to a victory.

    But the key for Michigan State is taking those mistakes and learning from them, something that’s happening at an accelerated rate for so many players on the roster.

    “It's painful at times, but I guess we all learn with some of the mistakes that we make, or we learn with things that happen to us,” Dantonio said. “It's not so much the mistakes, just things that happen. It's older players, younger players. I feel like our football team is developing a personality as we do this, as we move through. We're going to play hard, we're going to make some mistakes, but we're going to play hard and we're going to come ready to play. Those are the biggest two things that I could ask for of our football team.

    “I think so, but hey we're 5-1, so we're doing something right, and we're playing hard.”

    Roster maneuvers

    Junior right guard David Beedle missed his third straight game with an undisclosed injury, and while Dantonio wouldn’t give details, he again said Beedle’s injury would not keep him out the entire season.

    It has led to true freshman Kevin Jarvis starting three straight games, and Dantonio has been happy with Jarvis’ progress.

    “When you look at him he’s extremely talented and he’s not out of sorts in terms of his athletic ability with size or his strength,” Dantonio said. “He’s gaining valuable experience there and he’ll remain a fixture in that offensive line for many years and through the remainder of this year.”

    … Michigan State has played 13 true freshmen this season but Dantonio said Sunday he doesn’t anticipate taking the redshirt off any other freshmen.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

