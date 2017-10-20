Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo are joined by former Michigan running back Chris Howard, and later by Matt Charboneau to talk about what's next for UM and MSU. The Detroit News

Michigan State offensive linemen Brian Allen (65) and Kevin Jarvis (75) lead the way for Michigan State running back Madre London. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Matt Charboneau Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of Saturday's game.

Matt Charboneau: Michigan State’s running game got rolling last week at Minnesota and will have a good chance to do so again at home against an Indiana defense that ranks 11th in the Big Ten in run defense. The Spartans also hope to get quarterback Brian Lewerke and the passing game into a rhythm after two straight weeks playing in the rain while the defense should fare well against the Hoosiers and freshman QB Peyton Ramsey. Michigan State 34-17

Angelique S. Chengelis: Michigan State is on a roll, 3-0 in the Big Ten and face Indiana, which has improved on defense and can move the ball with redshirt freshman quarterback Peyton Ramsey. The Spartans won’t have an easy time with the Hoosiers, who are winless in the Big Ten and pushed Michigan to overtime last Saturday, but they will improve to six wins on the season. Michigan State 17-10

John Niyo: Indiana already has run the Big Ten East gauntlet. So the Hoosiers' record might be deceiving. But Michigan State seems better equipped to handle the tempo and, for a change, they won't have to handle the weather. Michigan State 28-21

Bob Wojnowski: The Spartans haven’t lit up the scoreboard — they haven’t needed to — and they probably won’t against the Hoosiers’ respectable defense. But as long as the formula works, stick to it. That means grinding it out on the ground and leaning on a tough, run-stuffing defense. Indiana usually keeps it tight for a while, then buckles, and the Spartans will pull away late. Michigan State 24-10

