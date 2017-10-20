Michigan State's LJ Scott (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing – Michigan State running back LJ Scott has resolved the latest issue with his driver’s license and will play on Saturday against Indiana, coach Mark Dantonio said in a statement released Friday.

Scott, a junior running back, was arrested on Wednesday in East Lansing for driving on a suspended license, court records showed. It was the latest in a long line of driving offenses for Scott, whose license was suspended on Aug. 25 after he failed to pay a ticket for impeding traffic, Secretary of State records show.

“In what has been a lengthy process, LJ Scott now has a valid driver’s license, free of any restrictions,” Dantonio said in the statement. “He has resolved the matter completely, and has paid a price, both financially and publicly. His status will be affected for Saturday’s game, but he will play.”

How much Scott plays during the homecoming game remains to be seen, but he is coming off the Minnesota game last week when he ran for a career-high 194 yards and two touchdowns and talked early this week about thinking it was the start of what could be a productive second half of the season.

The Hubbard, Ohio, native has had his share of problems behind the wheel.

2017 MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE

A February 2016 stop by East Lansing police led to a charge of driving on a suspended license. That eventually was changed to an equipment violation for which the athlete paid at least $400 in fines, according to court filings.

In March 2016, the Ohio State Patrol stopped him for speeding 87 mph in a 70 mph zone and determined he had been driving without a license, according to Ashland Municipal Court records. Filings show he was found guilty and paid $330 in fines.

After the Ohio State Patrol stopped him again in July 2017, he pleaded no contest to driving without a valid license, court records show.

In July 2016, Scott was cited for having open intoxicants in his vehicle, Michigan Secretary of State records show. He failed to appear in court for the violation and his license briefly was suspended until he resolved the matter, department officials said.

This year, Scott also was cited for impeding traffic, SOS records show. He failed to pay that ticket and his license was suspended Aug. 25, the department reported.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/mattcharboneau