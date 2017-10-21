Michigan State 17, Indiana 9
Michigan State Spartans' LJ Scott runs into the end
Michigan State Spartans' LJ Scott runs into the end zone untouched to put Michigan State up 17-9 after the extra point late in the fourth quarter of the victory over the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull in a reception after handing off to a running back in front of Indiana's Greg Gooch in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down by
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down by the Spartan defense, including Joe Bachie in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan running back LJ Scott looks for a hole in the
Spartan running back LJ Scott looks for a hole in the defense in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans'
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans' Joe Bachie after fumbling the ball, but Indiana recovered in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches over
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches over the team during warm-ups before taking on the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan wide receiver Nick Krumm stretches out for
Spartan wide receiver Nick Krumm stretches out for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke warms up before the
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Raequan Williams pressures Indian quarterback
Spartans' Raequan Williams pressures Indian quarterback Peyton Ramsey to throw incomplete on fourth down so that Michigan State could run out the clock at the end of the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Andrew Dowell just miss
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Andrew Dowell just miss bringing down Indiana running back Morgan Ellison in the end zone in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Michigan State student section dons sunglasses
The Michigan State student section dons sunglasses on a beautiful fall afternoon in East Lansing.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana's Taysir Mack can't bring in a bobbled ball
Indiana's Taysir Mack can't bring in a bobbled ball for an incompletion with Spartans' Andrew Dowell on defense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down Spartans'
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down Spartans' Jacub Panasiuk for a sack in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke can only watch as
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke can only watch as a Michigan State fumble is recovered by Indiana's Jonathan Crawford in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Demetrius Cooper plant
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Demetrius Cooper plant Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey into the turf for a sack in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles out of
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles out of pressure form Indiana's Chase Dutra and Rashard Fant in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A Michigan State Spartan fans watches the afternoon
A Michigan State Spartan fans watches the afternoon matchup against Indian at Spartan Stadium in E. Lansing.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey throws in the second
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A hopeful Spartan fan looks up at the score board with
A hopeful Spartan fan looks up at the score board with Michigan State only put 3 points on the board in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan running back L.J. Scott sprints up field for
Spartan running back L.J. Scott sprints up field for a gain in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' L.J. Scott readies for a first down reception
Spartans' L.J. Scott readies for a first down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger kicks in the
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger kicks in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indianas' Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls down a reception in
Indianas' Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls down a reception in front of Spartans' Khari Willis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cody White drives for a first down after
Spartans' Cody White drives for a first down after a reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Darrell Stewart Jr. isn't able to pull in
Spartans' Darrell Stewart Jr. isn't able to pull in a reception but breaks up an interception from Indiana's Jonathan Crawford in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks up at
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks up at the score board still with only three points on the board and throwing incomplete on fourth down in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey scrambles out of
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey scrambles out of pressure form Spartans' Khari Willis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Mike Panasluk gets to Indiana running back
Spartans' Mike Panasluk gets to Indiana running back Morgan Ellison and stops him short of the end zone on third down forcing the Hoosiers to settle for a field goal in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State marching band performs during a break
Michigan State marching band performs during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cody White brings down a reception in front
Spartans' Cody White brings down a reception in front of Indianas' Jonathan Crawford in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Hunter Rison stretches out for a first down
Spartans' Hunter Rison stretches out for a first down with Indianas' Jonathan Crawford defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' L.J. Scott tries going over the pile during
Spartans' L.J. Scott tries going over the pile during a run in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke breaks out of the
Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke breaks out of the pocket under pressure in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana's Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls in a reception, but
Indiana's Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls in a reception, but MSU's Justin Layne puts him down out of bounds for an incompletion in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cody White cuts around Indiana's Chase Dutra
Spartans' Cody White cuts around Indiana's Chase Dutra and converts a third-and-9 for a critical first down late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Felton Davis III and Cody White celebrate
Spartans' Felton Davis III and Cody White celebrate White's third-and-9 conversion for a critical first down late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Felton Davis III readies his hands for a
Spartans' Felton Davis III readies his hands for a touchdown reception untouched to go ahead of Indiana after the extra point in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio hugs his players,
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio hugs his players, including Matt Morrissey, after stopping Indiana on fourth down so the Spartans could run out the clock.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State Spartans begin the celebration on the
Michigan State Spartans begin the celebration on the field after beating Indiana 17-9 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    East Lansing — Brian Lewerke has had better games, but the Arizona native sure was glad that it at least wasn’t raining.

    After two straight weeks of playing in a downpour, it was downright pleasant on Saturday at Spartan Stadium as No. 18 Michigan State hosted Indiana.

    However, that didn’t mean things were going as smoothly for Lewerke, who was just 6-for-10 for 60 yards at halftime. But when things mattered most, with the game on the line, the sophomore quarterback started to come to life and helped rally Michigan State to a 17-9 victory.

    “Brian Lewerke, I mean you know he’s not always going to play (well),” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “Quarterback is a tough position. So, everybody second guesses you and all that kind of stuff, including coaches. He was off on some throws but at the end of the game he made the throws that he needed to make and he does not get rattled. So, he can play through some pain a little bit, and that’s a positive.”

    Those throws came with Michigan State trailing 9-3 in the fourth quarter and facing a third-and-19 from its 49 after Lewerke had been sacked for a 9-yard loss.

    That’s when Lewerke hit freshman Cody White over the middle for a 16-yard gain and then found freshman Hunter Rison for a 4-yard gain on fourth-and-3.

    “We had a feeling if we got close enough we’d go for it on fourth down,” Lewerke said of the pass to White. “So, I was trying to get back as many yards as we could and actually if I could have stayed in pocket longer I could have hit Cody and he might have been able to run another 10 yards for the first down. But the game plan was to get as close as we could to set up fourth-down play.”

    After the pass to Rison, Felton Davis then ran a double-reverse 16 yards to the Indiana 13 and LJ Scott ran for 3 yards. Lewerke then hit Davis with a 10-yard touchdown pass to put the Spartans ahead, 10-9.

    Lewerke had two more big throws left on Michigan State’s final drive. He hit Rison for 9 yards on third-and-8 and later, on third-and-9, hit White for a 32-yard gain.

    “We were confident the entire time that we could score,” Lewerke said. “We knew what was stopping us, it was ourselves. Missed throws, missed blocks, penalties, and anything like that. We had all the confidence in the world throughout the entire game that we could go down and score.”

    Lewerke finished 16-for-29 for 185 yards and didn’t throw an interception.

    “Brian, he’s far from perfect as we all are, but when it comes down to it he’s making plays for us,” co-offensive coordinator Dave Warner said. “There’s times that he might not have stuck with the specific read that we would like him to but he’s winning. He’s winning football games and there’s a lot to be said about that. We’re happy with him. He does it because of his calmness and coolness and how he goes about his business. He does a good job.”

    Bowling again

    Michigan State went simple when it came to becoming bowl eligible.

    “It’s awesome,” Lewerke said. “We’re stepping in the right direction and it’s a lot better than where we were last year. Coach D harped on that all week. We had a bowling ball in the locker room, we’re all going to sign it on Monday. We’re going bowling, that’s awesome.”

    Extra points

    Junior right guard David Beedle returned to the lineup after missing the last three games with an undisclosed injury. He split time with freshman Kevin Jarvis, who started for the fourth straight game.

    … Three players were hurt during the game and did not return. Redshirt freshman tight end Noah Davis suffered an apparent leg injury in the first half and freshman defensive end Jacub Panasiuk also suffered what appeared to be a leg injury in the second half. Freshman tight end Matt Dotson took a big hit in the first half and did not play again.

    … Jake Hartbarger’s 62-yard punt was a career long.

    .mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

