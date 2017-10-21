Michigan State 17, Indiana 9
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State Spartans' LJ Scott runs into the end
Michigan State Spartans' LJ Scott runs into the end zone untouched to put Michigan State up 17-9 after the extra point late in the fourth quarter of the victory over the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull in a reception after handing off to a running back in front of Indiana's Greg Gooch in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull in a reception after handing off to a running back in front of Indiana's Greg Gooch in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down by
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down by the Spartan defense, including Joe Bachie in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan running back LJ Scott looks for a hole in the
Spartan running back LJ Scott looks for a hole in the defense in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans'
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans' Joe Bachie after fumbling the ball, but Indiana recovered in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans'
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans' Joe Bachie after fumbling the ball but Indiana recovered in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches over
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches over the team during warm-ups before taking on the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan wide receiver Nick Krumm stretches out for
Spartan wide receiver Nick Krumm stretches out for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke warms up before the
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Raequan Williams pressures Indian quarterback
Spartans' Raequan Williams pressures Indian quarterback Peyton Ramsey to throw incomplete on fourth down so that Michigan State could run out the clock at the end of the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Andrew Dowell just miss
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Andrew Dowell just miss bringing down Indiana running back Morgan Ellison in the end zone in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan State student section dons sunglasses
The Michigan State student section dons sunglasses on a beautiful fall afternoon in East Lansing.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana's Taysir Mack can't bring in a bobbled ball
Indiana's Taysir Mack can't bring in a bobbled ball for an incompletion with Spartans' Andrew Dowell on defense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down Spartans'
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down Spartans' Jacub Panasiuk for a sack in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke can only watch as
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke can only watch as a Michigan State fumble is recovered by Indiana's Jonathan Crawford in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Demetrius Cooper plant
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Demetrius Cooper plant Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey into the turf for a sack in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles out of
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles out of pressure form Indiana's Chase Dutra and Rashard Fant in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Michigan State Spartan fans watches the afternoon
A Michigan State Spartan fans watches the afternoon matchup against Indian at Spartan Stadium in E. Lansing.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey throws in the second
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A hopeful Spartan fan looks up at the score board with
A hopeful Spartan fan looks up at the score board with Michigan State only put 3 points on the board in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan running back L.J. Scott sprints up field for
Spartan running back L.J. Scott sprints up field for a gain in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' L.J. Scott readies for a first down reception
Spartans' L.J. Scott readies for a first down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger kicks in the
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger kicks in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indianas' Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls down a reception in
Indianas' Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls down a reception in front of Spartans' Khari Willis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Cody White drives for a first down after
Spartans' Cody White drives for a first down after a reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Darrell Stewart Jr. isn't able to pull in
Spartans' Darrell Stewart Jr. isn't able to pull in a reception but breaks up an interception from Indiana's Jonathan Crawford in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks up at
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks up at the score board still with only three points on the board and throwing incomplete on fourth down in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey scrambles out of
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey scrambles out of pressure form Spartans' Khari Willis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Mike Panasluk gets to Indiana running back
Spartans' Mike Panasluk gets to Indiana running back Morgan Ellison and stops him short of the end zone on third down forcing the Hoosiers to settle for a field goal in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State marching band performs during a break
Michigan State marching band performs during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Cody White brings down a reception in front
Spartans' Cody White brings down a reception in front of Indianas' Jonathan Crawford in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Hunter Rison stretches out for a first down
Spartans' Hunter Rison stretches out for a first down with Indianas' Jonathan Crawford defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' L.J. Scott tries going over the pile during
Spartans' L.J. Scott tries going over the pile during a run in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke breaks out of the
Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke breaks out of the pocket under pressure in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana's Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls in a reception, but
Indiana's Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls in a reception, but MSU's Justin Layne puts him down out of bounds for an incompletion in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Cody White cuts around Indiana's Chase Dutra
Spartans' Cody White cuts around Indiana's Chase Dutra and converts a third-and-9 for a critical first down late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Felton Davis III and Cody White celebrate
Spartans' Felton Davis III and Cody White celebrate White's third-and-9 conversion for a critical first down late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Felton Davis III readies his hands for a
Spartans' Felton Davis III readies his hands for a touchdown reception untouched to go ahead of Indiana after the extra point in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio hugs his players,
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio hugs his players, including Matt Morrissey, after stopping Indiana on fourth down so the Spartans could run out the clock.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State Spartans begin the celebration on the
Michigan State Spartans begin the celebration on the field after beating Indiana 17-9 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing — A week after limping to the finish, Michigan State’s defense wasn’t about to have a repeat performance on Saturday.

    With the Spartans offense having trouble finding any sort of rhythm against Indiana, it was up to the defense to keep the Hoosiers at bay long enough for that offense to get moving. They did just that, holding Indiana to three field goals and limiting the Hoosiers to 253 total yards in No. 18 Michigan State’s 17-9 victory at Spartan Stadium.

    “I just think we’re executing very well,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “We’re believing in the system. We’re playing fast. We have a confidence factor right now and that’s all in the personalities of the players and the coaches, and that’s all interlined I think.

    2017 MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE

    “They have a belief right now that they’re tough to score on. It was huge play after the fumble holding them to three (points), and that’s not the first time that we’ve done that, so that’s something that’s happened a number of times I believe.”

    Twice the Spartans defense was in a tough spot — once because of a Madre London fumble at the Michigan State 15 and again late in the game when the defense allowed Indiana to march inside the MSU 15 with a chance to make it a two-score game.

    Each time Michigan State forced a field goal.

    Dantonio: Easy call to play LJ Scott after arrest

    After the London fumble, Indiana didn’t gain a single yard. And after the Hoosiers earned a first down at the Spartans 11 early in the fourth quarter, Michigan State again forced a field goal. That made it 9-3 in favor of the Hoosiers and six minutes later the Spartans had taken the lead.

    “We’re always talking about all 11 executing. If we all 11 execute, on each and every play, we give ourselves a chance to win,” co-defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said. “We talk about that. Red zone, we said they get in the red zone, make them attempt field goals. Make them attempt field goals. Still want to try to get the block on those if we can. That’s the mindset that we try to instill into our guys. We’ve been talking about it for a while now. They take to it and play well.”

    Sophomore linebacker Joe Bachie, who led Michigan State with 13 tackles, came up with key stops on both of those drives.

    “We just talked about bowing up,” Bachie said. “At the end of the game we got to finish, third-and-goal situations. We were out of our gap a little on that drive they were able to crease us a little bit and get 4 or 5 yards. We got to the sideline and we talked about bowing up, we got to finish the game, we got to make something happen. Just great to come out here with a win.”

    Michigan State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) entered the game fifth overall in the nation in total defense and eighth in rushing defense. It held Indiana to 95 yards on the ground while the Hoosiers were just 4-for-17 on third downs.

    It’s a big change from last season and it’s what is pushing the Spartans this season.

    “Very resilient,” Barnett said. “They have trust and belief in one another. We always say, one of our things is trust yourself, trust your teammates and trust the defense. They make a play, one guy made a mistake or what have you, but there’s accountability there. I just mentioned, all 11 executing. There’s accountability there. Guys know when they mess up, and they’ll take responsibility for it and say it won’t happen again. Every play you forget the last one, move onto the next one and then you just try to execute. Execute your assignment, get it done. They believe that they do that, they can have success and we can have success as a defense.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE