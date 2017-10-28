Northwestern 39, Michigan State 31 (3OT)
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke reacts on
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke reacts on the sideline during the second half of a 39-31 triple overtime loss the the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday, October 28, 2017.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Members of the Michigan State Spartans walk off of
Members of the Michigan State Spartans walk off of the field after a loss to the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 28, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Michigan State 39-31 in triple overtime.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Members of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrate a triple
Members of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrate a triple overtime win against the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field on October 28, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Michigan State 39-31.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW's Bennett Skowronek catches a touchdown pass over
NW's Bennett Skowronek catches a touchdown pass over MSU's Khari Willis.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW's Bennett Skowronek is grabbed by the face mask
NW's Bennett Skowronek is grabbed by the face mask after making a touchdown catch by MSU's Khari Willis.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Northwestern RB Justin Jackson #21 keeps his balance
Northwestern RB Justin Jackson #21 keeps his balance as he runs for a first down against the Michigan State Spartans.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW QB Clayton Thorson holds off MSU's Kenny Willekes
NW QB Clayton Thorson holds off MSU's Kenny Willekes as he runs for yardage at Ryan Field on October 28, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Michigan State 39-31 in triple overtime.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Northwestern wide receiver Flynn Angel, right, scores
Northwestern wide receiver Flynn Angel, right, scores a touchdown against Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott during triple overtime of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) celebrates with
Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) celebrates with defensive back Trae Williams after intercepting a pass from Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) celebrates with
Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass from Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke during triple overtime.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
MSU's Cody White fumbles as he's hit by NW's Montre
MSU's Cody White fumbles as he's hit by NW's Montre Hartage. Michigan State lost 39-31 in triple overtime at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday, October 28, 2017.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) celebrates
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
MSU RB Madre London is tackled by NW's Paddy Fisher.
MSU RB Madre London is tackled by NW's Paddy Fisher.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
MSU QB Brian Lewerke runs for a first down against
MSU QB Brian Lewerke runs for a first down against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 28, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
MSU receiver Cody White catches a touchdown pass over
MSU receiver Cody White catches a touchdown pass over Northwestern's Alonzo Mayo.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW's Justin Jackson breaks a tackle by MSU's Joe Bachie.
NW's Justin Jackson breaks a tackle by MSU's Joe Bachie.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW Head coach Pat Fitzgerald yells at a referee.
NW Head coach Pat Fitzgerald yells at a referee.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
MSU RB LJ Scott leaps over Northwestern Wildcat defenders.
MSU RB LJ Scott leaps over Northwestern Wildcat defenders.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW's Justin Jackson is stopped short of the goal line
NW's Justin Jackson is stopped short of the goal line by MSU DB David Dowell.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson passes as teammate
Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson passes as teammate Blake Hance blocks MSU's Jacub Panasiuk.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Michigan State defensive tackle Naquan Jones (93),
Michigan State defensive tackle Naquan Jones (93), defensive end Kenny Willekes (48) and linebacker Joe Bachie (35) tackle Northwestern wide receiver Flynn Angel (2) during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern running back Justin Jackson, left, is
Northwestern running back Justin Jackson, left, is tackles by Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White (7) carries
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White (7) carries the ball past Northwestern safety Godwin Igwebuike during the first half in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White, top, celebrates
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White, top, celebrates with offensive line Brian Allen after catching a touchdown pass in the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, top, celebrates
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, top, celebrates with offensive line J.B. Butler after scoring a touchdown during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson looks to pass
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson looks to pass against Michigan State during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
    Evanston, Ill. — Brian Lewerke put up huge numbers on Saturday, record-setting even.

    But Michigan State’s sophomore quarterback was thinking about the plays he just missed, the ones that might have made the difference as Northwestern knocked off No. 16 Michigan State, 39-31, in triple overtime at Ryan Field.

    “I think that’s the game right there,” Lewerke said. “I missed at least two posts and a fade route near the end. Obviously, we need to hit those plays and if you do you don’t go to overtime.”

    Brian Lewerke, Chris Frey, Felton Davis and Joe Bachie discuss Spartans' first defeat in Big Ten play. Matt Charboneau

    There were plenty of missed opportunities for Lewerke on Saturday, but he nearly overcame it all as he led a tying touchdown drive in the final minutes of regulation and nearly willed the offense to the overtime victory.

    Along the way, he set single-game program records for completions (39), passing yards (445) and total yards (475). His passing yardage numbers surpassed the 400 yards Bill Burke threw for against Michigan in 1999 while the completion mark bettered the 35 completions Jeff Smoker had against Ohio State in 2003. Connor Cook held the previous record in total yards, gaining 416 against Indiana in 2015.

    “He’s an outstanding player, an outstanding quarterback,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “He made plays with his feet today, as well. He’s a gamer. He doesn’t get too up or too down. He’s very confident on the field. He makes plays. Wish we had that last one back, but some of that is experience, too. He’s a young player so there’s gonna be some mistakes made. You try to make plays.”

    The early misses were hard to forecast as Lewerke hit Cody White in stride for a 60-yard gain on the opening drive of the game, one that ended with the first of four touchdown passes for Lewerke, a career high.

    But later in the second quarter, he missed Darrell Stewart and Felton Davis on post patterns where his receivers had gotten behind the defense. Late in the game, Lewerke overthrew Cam Chambers as he streaked into the end zone.

    However, there were plenty of throws into tight coverage, the final touchdown pass of regulation to Davis was one of those as Davis snatched the ball out of the air as he tumbled out of bounds. He also had a 45-yard pass to White on third-and-18 in the fourth quarter.

    “I think I did a good job on the first drive, hitting Cody for that long play,” Lewerke said. “For some reason, it’s harder for me to hit the wide-open ones than it is to hit the covered ones, I guess.”

    It was the final play, however, that will stick with Lewerke.

    In the third overtime with Northwestern ahead by eight, the Spartans faced second-and-10 from the 25 when Lewerke had the ball knocked from his hands. He scooped it up, rolled to his left and tried to throw across the field to tight end Matt Sokol in the end zone. It was intercepted by Northwestern’s Nate Hall to end the game.

    “I saw Sokol running on the right side and it looked like he had a couple steps on the guy and it just takes a bigger arm to make that throw,” Lewerke said. “Obviously, I probably shouldn’t throw it in that situation.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

