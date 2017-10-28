Northwestern 39, Michigan State 31 (3OT)
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke reacts on
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke reacts on the sideline during the second half of a 39-31 triple overtime loss the the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday, October 28, 2017.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Members of the Michigan State Spartans walk off of
Members of the Michigan State Spartans walk off of the field after a loss to the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 28, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Michigan State 39-31 in triple overtime.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Members of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrate a triple
Members of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrate a triple overtime win against the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field on October 28, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Michigan State 39-31.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW's Bennett Skowronek catches a touchdown pass over
NW's Bennett Skowronek catches a touchdown pass over MSU's Khari Willis.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW's Bennett Skowronek is grabbed by the face mask
NW's Bennett Skowronek is grabbed by the face mask after making a touchdown catch by MSU's Khari Willis.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Northwestern RB Justin Jackson #21 keeps his balance
Northwestern RB Justin Jackson #21 keeps his balance as he runs for a first down against the Michigan State Spartans.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW QB Clayton Thorson holds off MSU's Kenny Willekes
NW QB Clayton Thorson holds off MSU's Kenny Willekes as he runs for yardage at Ryan Field on October 28, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Michigan State 39-31 in triple overtime.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Northwestern wide receiver Flynn Angel, right, scores
Northwestern wide receiver Flynn Angel, right, scores a touchdown against Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott during triple overtime of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) celebrates with
Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) celebrates with defensive back Trae Williams after intercepting a pass from Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) celebrates with
Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass from Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke during triple overtime.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
MSU's Cody White fumbles as he's hit by NW's Montre
MSU's Cody White fumbles as he's hit by NW's Montre Hartage. Michigan State lost 39-31 in triple overtime at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday, October 28, 2017.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) celebrates
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
MSU RB Madre London is tackled by NW's Paddy Fisher.
MSU RB Madre London is tackled by NW's Paddy Fisher.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
MSU QB Brian Lewerke runs for a first down against
MSU QB Brian Lewerke runs for a first down against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 28, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
MSU receiver Cody White catches a touchdown pass over
MSU receiver Cody White catches a touchdown pass over Northwestern's Alonzo Mayo.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW's Justin Jackson breaks a tackle by MSU's Joe Bachie.
NW's Justin Jackson breaks a tackle by MSU's Joe Bachie.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW Head coach Pat Fitzgerald yells at a referee.
NW Head coach Pat Fitzgerald yells at a referee.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
MSU RB LJ Scott leaps over Northwestern Wildcat defenders.
MSU RB LJ Scott leaps over Northwestern Wildcat defenders.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW's Justin Jackson is stopped short of the goal line
NW's Justin Jackson is stopped short of the goal line by MSU DB David Dowell.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson passes as teammate
Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson passes as teammate Blake Hance blocks MSU's Jacub Panasiuk.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Michigan State defensive tackle Naquan Jones (93),
Michigan State defensive tackle Naquan Jones (93), defensive end Kenny Willekes (48) and linebacker Joe Bachie (35) tackle Northwestern wide receiver Flynn Angel (2) during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern running back Justin Jackson, left, is
Northwestern running back Justin Jackson, left, is tackles by Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White (7) carries
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White (7) carries the ball past Northwestern safety Godwin Igwebuike during the first half in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White, top, celebrates
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White, top, celebrates with offensive line Brian Allen after catching a touchdown pass in the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, top, celebrates
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, top, celebrates with offensive line J.B. Butler after scoring a touchdown during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson looks to pass
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson looks to pass against Michigan State during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
    Evanston, Ill. — Michigan State entered Saturday’s matchup with Northwestern as the No. 4 overall defense in the nation and ranked ninth against the pass.

    Those numbers took a beating in Northwestern’s 39-31, triple-overtime victory as the Wildcats threw for 368 yards, nearly 200 yards more than the Spartans were giving up this season.

    Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson finished 33-for-48 for 356 yards and two touchdowns while running back Justin Jackson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass.

    “Defensively we stopped the run but I felt like the run after the catch,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said, “it wasn’t so much the deep ball, but the run after catch. The run after catch hurt us.”

    Northwestern was effective running plenty of short crossing routes against the Spartans, who did little to slow things down. So, the Wildcats kept going to it again and again. Michigan State was able to contain Northwestern to 17 points in regulation, but in overtime, the Wildcats moved with ease.

    More: Lewerke's record-setting day for MSU marred by misses

    They scored in two plays in the first overtime, four plays in the second and in the third overtime, on third-and-7 from the 22, a crossing pass from Clayton Thorson to Flynn Nagel went for what proved to be the winning touchdown.

    “I felt like they were able to find the weak spot in our defense a few times early in the game, throughout the game, actually,” linebacker Chris Frey said. “They were throwing the shorter passes and getting yards. We’ve got to figure out what we’re doing wrong and get it right for next week.”

    While there were some coverage busts, including Frey’s on the Northwestern touchdown in the first overtime, the fact Michigan State couldn’t pressure Thorson consistently was a big factor.

    The Spartans finished with just one sack against a team that entered the game allowing 23.

    Brian Lewerke, Chris Frey, Felton Davis and Joe Bachie discuss Spartans' first defeat in Big Ten play. Matt Charboneau

    “No idea,” Frey said when asked why the pass rush was lacking. “They’re a team that gave up 23 sacks this year and we’ve done a good job getting to the quarterback this year. I don’t know what they were doing, what we were doing wrong. Obviously, we didn’t get to the quarterback.”

    It made guarding the quick passes that much tougher.

    “It’s difficult to run from one side of the field to the other and be in great coverage if he’s gonna have time to throw the football,” Dantonio said. “If you send six guys you’ve got to pressure the quarterback. Give Thorson credit. He stood in the pocket and played very effectively. (Justin Jackson) is a football player. They found ways to get the ball in his hands. He didn’t run for that much, but they found a way to get him the ball in space, dumping it to him out there and we couldn’t get him down. They moved the chains. It’s not like they were ripping off 40-yarders but they were moving the chains on us.”

    Michigan State’s defense now must regroup quickly with games the next two weeks against the top offenses in the Big Ten — Penn State and Ohio State.

    “Hats off to them, they were making great plays out there,” linebacker Joe Bachie said. “They had a great game plan for us and we have to react better.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

