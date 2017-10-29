Northwestern 39, Michigan State 31 (3OT)
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke reacts on
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke reacts on the sideline during the second half of a 39-31 triple overtime loss the the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday, October 28, 2017.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Members of the Michigan State Spartans walk off of
Members of the Michigan State Spartans walk off of the field after a loss to the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 28, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Michigan State 39-31 in triple overtime.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Members of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrate a triple
Members of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrate a triple overtime win against the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field on October 28, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Michigan State 39-31.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW's Bennett Skowronek catches a touchdown pass over
NW's Bennett Skowronek catches a touchdown pass over MSU's Khari Willis.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW's Bennett Skowronek is grabbed by the face mask
NW's Bennett Skowronek is grabbed by the face mask after making a touchdown catch by MSU's Khari Willis.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Northwestern RB Justin Jackson (21) keeps his balance
Northwestern RB Justin Jackson (21) keeps his balance as he runs for a first down against the Michigan State Spartans.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW QB Clayton Thorson holds off MSU's Kenny Willekes
NW QB Clayton Thorson holds off MSU's Kenny Willekes as he runs for yardage at Ryan Field on October 28, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Michigan State 39-31 in triple overtime.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Northwestern wide receiver Flynn Nagel, right, scores
Northwestern wide receiver Flynn Nagel, right, scores a touchdown against Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott during triple overtime.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) celebrates with
Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) celebrates with defensive back Trae Williams after intercepting a pass from Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) celebrates with
Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass from Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke during triple overtime.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
MSU's Cody White fumbles as he's hit by NW's Montre
MSU's Cody White fumbles as he's hit by NW's Montre Hartage. Michigan State lost 39-31 in triple overtime at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday, October 28, 2017.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) celebrates
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
MSU RB Madre London is tackled by NW's Paddy Fisher.
MSU RB Madre London is tackled by NW's Paddy Fisher.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
MSU QB Brian Lewerke runs for a first down against
MSU QB Brian Lewerke runs for a first down against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 28, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
MSU receiver Cody White catches a touchdown pass over
MSU receiver Cody White catches a touchdown pass over Northwestern's Alonzo Mayo.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW's Justin Jackson breaks a tackle by MSU's Joe Bachie.
NW's Justin Jackson breaks a tackle by MSU's Joe Bachie.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald yells at a referee.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald yells at a referee.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
MSU RB LJ Scott leaps over Northwestern Wildcat defenders.
MSU RB LJ Scott leaps over Northwestern Wildcat defenders.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
NW's Justin Jackson is stopped short of the goal line
NW's Justin Jackson is stopped short of the goal line by MSU DB David Dowell.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson passes as teammate
Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson passes as teammate Blake Hance blocks MSU's Jacub Panasiuk.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Michigan State defensive tackle Naquan Jones (93),
Michigan State defensive tackle Naquan Jones (93), defensive end Kenny Willekes (48) and linebacker Joe Bachie (35) tackle Northwestern wide receiver Flynn Nagel (2) during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern running back Justin Jackson, left, is
Northwestern running back Justin Jackson, left, is tackles by Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White (7) carries
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White (7) carries the ball past Northwestern safety Godwin Igwebuike during the first half in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White, top, celebrates
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White, top, celebrates with offensive line Brian Allen after catching a touchdown pass in the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, top, celebrates
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, top, celebrates with offensive line J.B. Butler after scoring a touchdown during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson looks to pass
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson looks to pass against Michigan State during the first half.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
    East Lansing — Michigan State suffered its first Big Ten loss on Saturday at Northwestern, but that doesn’t mean the season is over for the Spartans.

    Sure, not many before the season expected Michigan State would be near the top of the East Division standings with just four games remaining, but after the 39-31, triple-overtime loss to the Wildcats, that’s exactly where the Spartans are.

    With the final push in the regular season now here, Michigan State (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) sit a game behind first-place Ohio State along with Penn State, which lost to the Buckeyes on Saturday. With the next two games against the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes it’s clear there’s still plenty for the Spartans to play for.

    And yes, that means a division championship.

    At least, that’s how the Spartans are looking at it.

    “We’re still in control of our own destiny,” coach Mark Dantonio said during his weekly teleconference on Sunday night. “I think that’s important to recognize for our football team, that November is when you win championships regardless of whether we won this football game or not (Saturday). I thought we were gonna have to play through November and we are in charge of our own destiny, so I think that’s the first thing that’s got to be mentioned and our goals remain in front of us.”

    For a team that always includes winning the East Division and the Big Ten after that as a primary goal, the idea that goal still remains is absolutely true.

    Beat Penn State and Ohio State and No. 24 Michigan State would be in prime position to do just that with games against Maryland and Rutgers to close the season.

    However, that’s still a ways off, not to mention the Spartans will be heavy underdogs against both Penn State and Ohio State.

    And while Michigan State excels in the month of November — it’s 10-1 in the month during its last three championship seasons — it’s not about to start looking past a team as talented as Penn State, which had Ohio State down early and by a lot most of the game before the Buckeyes ralied.

    “We’ve always tried to make a big deal about November itself,” Dantonio said. “That’s when you really have to play your best football down the stretch. That’s a large plan. But above that, obviously, you can’t look past your games. We’re playing Penn State this weekend. So, you need to focus on the moment. We’ve always focused on the moment.

    “I just think it’s important after a disappointing loss like this that we say to ourselves, ‘Hey, our goals are still in front of us. Just do what you’re supposed to do, concentrate on the present and what we can do.’ At the beginning of the year, if we got to November and said we still had a chance to win a championship, and we were 4-1 in the conference, I think we’d take that.

    “And that’s where we’re at.”

    The Spartans will have to pick things up quickly from Saturday’s loss at Northwestern to take advantage of the position they find themselves in.

    The defense didn’t get it done in overtime while the offense continues to struggle running the ball. But the missed opportunities were the biggest problem as quarterback Brian Lewerke missed several deep shots and a fumble from Cody White inside the Northwestern 10 were critical.

    “As I’ve always said it’s a game of inches and you can take a number of those opportunities and sort of lay them out there and you’re probably winning the football game,” Dantonio said. “So it is what it is.”

    2017 MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE

    Overall, Dantonio still was happy with his team’s effort and admitted he thought a brief second about going for two after Felton Davis’ touchdown catch with 25 seconds to play in the game.

    What he was sure on, however, was the fact travel issues did not factor into the outcome.

    Michigan State was forced to bus to Evanston, Ill., after issues with their team plane in Lansing.

    “It did change our plans a little bit, but never once did anybody say that we lost this football game because of a bus ride,” Dantonio said. “That’s not in our mentality. I think we were ready to play. I think we had good energy at game time.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

    Penn State at Michigan State

    Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

    TV/radio: ABC/760

    Records: Penn State 7-1, 4-1 Big Ten; Michigan State 6-2, 4-1

    Line: Penn State by 11

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE