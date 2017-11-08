Michigan State's Miles Bridges (Photo: Al Goldis, Associated Press)

Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans will be playing as the No. 1 seed against No. 16 Idaho at Little Caesars Arena in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest Region, according to ESPN's first Bracketology released for the 2017-18 season.

ESPN's full Bracketology here.

LCA will host first- and second-round games March 16 and 18. The University of Detroit Mercy is site host.

More: ​MSU’s Bridges tops AP preseason All-America team

The No. 2-ranked Spartans open the regular season against North Florida on Friday at the Breslin Center.

ESPN's Bracketologist Joe Lunardi has 8-seed Michigan facing 9-seed Rhode Island in the South Region's Charlotte, N.C. in the first round while he forecast 12-seed Oakland taking on 5-seed Northwestern in Wichita, Kan., in the Midwest Region.

Michigan opens its regular season Saturday against North Florida at Crisler Center. Oakland kicks off its season Friday, hosting Fort Wayne at the O'rena.