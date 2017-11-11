Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Columbus, Ohio — Michigan State entered Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State more than a two-touchdown underdog.

In a series that has rarely produced a blowout in recent years with both teams routinely in the mix for division and conference championships, a large point spread seemed odd.

It turned out, even Las Vegas was off as No. 13 Ohio State scored on five of its first six drives and rolled to a 48-3 victory over No. 12 Michigan State in front of 107,011 at Ohio Stadium. It was the most one-sided loss under coach Mark Dantonio, surpassing the 49-7 defeat to Alabama in the 2011 Capital One Bowl.

The Spartans (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) are now virtually out of the race for the Big Ten East title with two games to go as Ohio State would need to lose its final two games against Illinois and Michigan while Michigan State would have to beat Maryland and Rutgers.

Ohio State (8-2, 6-1), coming off its worst loss in the Urban Meyer era last week to Iowa, dominated from the outset, taking a 35-3 lead at halftime, the most points allowed in a first half by Michigan State under Dantonio and matching the most in any half.

The Buckeyes had 320 total yards at halftime and finished with 524. Ohio State also ran for 335 yards, the most allowed by the Spartans under Dantonio. Detroit native Mike Weber ran nine times for 162 yards, adding touchdown runs of 47 and 82 yards. Freshman J.K. Dobbins gained 124 yards on 18 carries while J.T. Barrett ran for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Barrett, who threw four interceptions last week in the loss to Iowa, was 14-for-21 for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice, first by David Dowell and in the fourth quarter by Justin Layne.

The Spartans couldn’t get any offensive rhythm going as they punted eight times and reached Ohio State territory just three times.

Brian Lewerke, who threw for 400 yards in each of the previous two games, was intercepted twice and finished 18-for-35 for 131 yards. The running games wasn’t any more effective as the Spartans gained 50 yards on 26 carries. LJ Scott gained 30 yards on eight carries, 20 coming on one play.

It was clear from the outset this one wasn’t going to follow the theme of tight games the series has often produced. Ohio State thwarted Michigan State’s opening drive with a pair of sacks then marched down in the field in just six plays as Weber burst through the line for a 47-yard touchdown run to give the Buckeyes a 7-0 lead with 8:14 left in the first quarter.

The Buckeyes kept rolling from there, adding a Barrett 4-yard touchdown run to go up 14-0 in the first quarter then getting another Barrett 4-yard touchdown run, an 8-yard run from Dobbins and an 82-yard burst from Weber to take a 35-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Spartans managed to get on the scoreboard on the final play of the half as Matt Coghlin kicked a 37-yard field goal.

The second half began just like the first as a 48-yard pass from Barrett to Binjimen Victor capped a three-play drive and gave the Buckeyes a 42-3 lead less than a minute into the half. Ohio State added a 27-yard field goal from Sean Nuernberger with 9:17 to go in the third quarter to push the lead to 45-3.

The Buckeyes added 28-yarder from Nuernberger on the final play of the third quarter to go up, 48-3.

