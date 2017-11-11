Ohio State 48, Michigan State 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs the ball for
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs the ball for his second touchdown of the day in the second quarter of their game against Michigan State at Ohio Stadium, November 11, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol drops a pass while
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol drops a pass while under pressure from Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State celebrates an 8-yard touchdown pass catch
Ohio State celebrates an 8-yard touchdown pass catch by running back J.K. Dobbins in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor runs the ball
Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor runs the ball away from Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins runs the ball
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins runs the ball in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Spartan fan looks away from the game in the fourth
A Spartan fan looks away from the game in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State safety Damon Webb, left, intercepts a pass
Ohio State safety Damon Webb, left, intercepts a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. who was defended by Ohio State cornerback Jordan Fuller in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke flicks the
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke flicks the ball to tight end Noah Davis in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Trishton Jackson makes
Michigan State wide receiver Trishton Jackson makes a reception in front of Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Madre London pushes away
Michigan State running back Madre London pushes away Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield during a fourth-quarter pass.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Messiah deWeaver looks for
Michigan State quarterback Messiah deWeaver looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Messiah deWeaver lies on
Michigan State quarterback Messiah deWeaver lies on the field after being sacked in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, left, and Michigan
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio chat after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back LJ Scott gets a hug from
Michigan State running back LJ Scott gets a hug from Ohio State linebacker Chris Worley after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after a 48-3 loss to Ohio State.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio waits with
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio waits with his players before running onto the field for the start of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke is sacked
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison, left, and defensive lineman Nick Bosa in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Felton Davis III can't
Michigan State wide receiver Felton Davis III can't hold onto a pass in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett jumps on a fumbled
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett jumps on a fumbled snap in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by Michigan State cornerback Josh Butler in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Nick Krumm received a penalty for
Michigan State's Nick Krumm received a penalty for running into the kicker on this punt by Ohio State's Drue Chrisman in the first quarter. The penalty was declined.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio argues a penalty
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio argues a penalty in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs the ball for
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward is tackled
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward is tackled by Ohio State safety Kevin Dever, left, and linebacker Zach Turnure while returning a kick in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball away
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball away from Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer keeps an eye on his
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer keeps an eye on his players in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill fumbles the ball
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill fumbles the ball in the second quarter. The ball was recovered by Ohio State.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins completes an eight
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins completes an eight yard pass for a touchdown in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price lifts running
Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price lifts running back J.K. Dobbins into the air after Dobbins caught an 8-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger almost gets this
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger almost gets this punt blocked by Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for an open man in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for an open man in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White is tackled
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White is tackled by Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward after completing a pass in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws passes
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws passes during pregame warm-ups before the start of their game against Ohio State University at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, Ohio, November 11, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio receives a
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio receives a hug from Lynn Tucker, of Columbus, during pregame warm-ups. Tucker and Dantonio knew each other from Dantonio's time at Ohio State.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Hunter Rison catches a
Michigan State wide receiver Hunter Rison catches a pass during pregame warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State warm ups up before the start of the
Michigan State warm ups up before the start of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio talks to his
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio talks to his players during pregame warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during pregame warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cold fans bundle up while cheering for the Spartans
Cold fans bundle up while cheering for the Spartans as they arrive at Ohio Stadium before the start of a game between Michigan State University and Ohio State University at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, Ohio, November 11, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Toby Hartbarger, of Waterville, Ohio, shakes hands
Toby Hartbarger, of Waterville, Ohio, shakes hands with his son Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger as the team arrives at Ohio Stadium.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State offensive tackle Luke Campbell gets
Michigan State offensive tackle Luke Campbell gets a hug from his girlfriend Lauren Wilhelm, of Columbus, as the team arrives at Ohio Stadium.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 10 COMMENTMORE

    Columbus, Ohio — Michigan State entered Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State more than a two-touchdown underdog.

    In a series that has rarely produced a blowout in recent years with both teams routinely in the mix for division and conference championships, a large point spread seemed odd.

    It turned out, even Las Vegas was off as No. 13 Ohio State scored on five of its first six drives and rolled to a 48-3 victory over No. 12 Michigan State in front of 107,011 at Ohio Stadium. It was the most one-sided loss under coach Mark Dantonio, surpassing the 49-7 defeat to Alabama in the 2011 Capital One Bowl.

    BOX SCORE: Ohio State 48, Michigan State 3

    The Spartans (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) are now virtually out of the race for the Big Ten East title with two games to go as Ohio State would need to lose its final two games against Illinois and Michigan while Michigan State would have to beat Maryland and Rutgers.

    Ohio State (8-2, 6-1), coming off its worst loss in the Urban Meyer era last week to Iowa, dominated from the outset, taking a 35-3 lead at halftime, the most points allowed in a first half by Michigan State under Dantonio and matching the most in any half.

    The Buckeyes had 320 total yards at halftime and finished with 524. Ohio State also ran for 335 yards, the most allowed by the Spartans under Dantonio. Detroit native Mike Weber ran nine times for 162 yards, adding touchdown runs of 47 and 82 yards. Freshman J.K. Dobbins gained 124 yards on 18 carries while J.T. Barrett ran for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

    Barrett, who threw four interceptions last week in the loss to Iowa, was 14-for-21 for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice, first by David Dowell and in the fourth quarter by Justin Layne.

    The Spartans couldn’t get any offensive rhythm going as they punted eight times and reached Ohio State territory just three times.

    Brian Lewerke, who threw for 400 yards in each of the previous two games, was intercepted twice and finished 18-for-35 for 131 yards. The running games wasn’t any more effective as the Spartans gained 50 yards on 26 carries. LJ Scott gained 30 yards on eight carries, 20 coming on one play.

    It was clear from the outset this one wasn’t going to follow the theme of tight games the series has often produced. Ohio State thwarted Michigan State’s opening drive with a pair of sacks then marched down in the field in just six plays as Weber burst through the line for a 47-yard touchdown run to give the Buckeyes a 7-0 lead with 8:14 left in the first quarter.

    The Buckeyes kept rolling from there, adding a Barrett 4-yard touchdown run to go up 14-0 in the first quarter then getting another Barrett 4-yard touchdown run, an 8-yard run from Dobbins and an 82-yard burst from Weber to take a 35-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

    The Spartans managed to get on the scoreboard on the final play of the half as Matt Coghlin kicked a 37-yard field goal.

    The second half began just like the first as a 48-yard pass from Barrett to Binjimen Victor capped a three-play drive and gave the Buckeyes a 42-3 lead less than a minute into the half. Ohio State added a 27-yard field goal from Sean Nuernberger with 9:17 to go in the third quarter to push the lead to 45-3.

    The Buckeyes added 28-yarder from Nuernberger on the final play of the third quarter to go up, 48-3.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

    LINKEDIN 10 COMMENTMORE