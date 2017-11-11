Ohio State 48, Michigan State 3
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs the ball for
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs the ball for his second touchdown of the day in the second quarter of their game against Michigan State at Ohio Stadium, November 11, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol drops a pass while
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol drops a pass while under pressure from Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State celebrates an 8-yard touchdown pass catch
Ohio State celebrates an 8-yard touchdown pass catch by running back J.K. Dobbins in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor runs the ball
Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor runs the ball away from Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins runs the ball
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins runs the ball in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
A Spartan fan looks away from the game in the fourth
A Spartan fan looks away from the game in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State safety Damon Webb, left, intercepts a pass
Ohio State safety Damon Webb, left, intercepts a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. who was defended by Ohio State cornerback Jordan Fuller in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke flicks the
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke flicks the ball to tight end Noah Davis in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Trishton Jackson makes
Michigan State wide receiver Trishton Jackson makes a reception in front of Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Madre London pushes away
Michigan State running back Madre London pushes away Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield during a fourth-quarter pass.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Messiah deWeaver looks for
Michigan State quarterback Messiah deWeaver looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Messiah deWeaver lies on
Michigan State quarterback Messiah deWeaver lies on the field after being sacked in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, left, and Michigan
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio chat after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back LJ Scott gets a hug from
Michigan State running back LJ Scott gets a hug from Ohio State linebacker Chris Worley after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after a 48-3 loss to Ohio State.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio waits with
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio waits with his players before running onto the field for the start of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke is sacked
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison, left, and defensive lineman Nick Bosa in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Felton Davis III can't
Michigan State wide receiver Felton Davis III can't hold onto a pass in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett jumps on a fumbled
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett jumps on a fumbled snap in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by Michigan State cornerback Josh Butler in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State's Nick Krumm received a penalty for
Michigan State's Nick Krumm received a penalty for running into the kicker on this punt by Ohio State's Drue Chrisman in the first quarter. The penalty was declined.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio argues a penalty
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio argues a penalty in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs the ball for
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward is tackled
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward is tackled by Ohio State safety Kevin Dever, left, and linebacker Zach Turnure while returning a kick in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball away
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball away from Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer keeps an eye on his
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer keeps an eye on his players in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill fumbles the ball
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill fumbles the ball in the second quarter. The ball was recovered by Ohio State.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins completes an eight
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins completes an eight yard pass for a touchdown in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price lifts running
Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price lifts running back J.K. Dobbins into the air after Dobbins caught an 8-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger almost gets this
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger almost gets this punt blocked by Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for an open man in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White is tackled
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White is tackled by Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward after completing a pass in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws passes
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws passes during pregame warm-ups before the start of their game against Ohio State University at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, Ohio, November 11, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio receives a
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio receives a hug from Lynn Tucker, of Columbus, during pregame warm-ups. Tucker and Dantonio knew each other from Dantonio's time at Ohio State.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Hunter Rison catches a
Michigan State wide receiver Hunter Rison catches a pass during pregame warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State warm ups up before the start of the
Michigan State warm ups up before the start of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio talks to his
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio talks to his players during pregame warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during pregame warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cold fans bundle up while cheering for the Spartans
Cold fans bundle up while cheering for the Spartans as they arrive at Ohio Stadium before the start of a game between Michigan State University and Ohio State University at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, Ohio, November 11, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Toby Hartbarger, of Waterville, Ohio, shakes hands
Toby Hartbarger, of Waterville, Ohio, shakes hands with his son Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger as the team arrives at Ohio Stadium.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State offensive tackle Luke Campbell gets
Michigan State offensive tackle Luke Campbell gets a hug from his girlfriend Lauren Wilhelm, of Columbus, as the team arrives at Ohio Stadium.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Columbus, Ohio — Michigan State entered Saturday’s game at Ohio State as the best run defense in the Big Ten and the third-ranked unit in the nation.

    Allowing just 87 yards a game and coming off back-to-back games where it limited the likes of Northwestern’s Justin Jackson and Penn State’s Saquon Barkley to pedestrian rushing numbers, the Spartans were confident they could do the same to the Buckeyes.

    It didn’t take long to realize that run defense was about to get shredded as Ohio State ran for 102 yards in the first quarter on their way to 335 for the game, the most ever allowed by a Mark Dantonio-coached team at Michigan State.

    “We played pretty well defensively the entire year and really, we just came apart,” Dantonio said. “We didn’t tackle well enough, we got outflanked. … You give up an 82-yard touchdown run, that can be devastating at times. We came in the game giving up about 80 yards a game and I think we gave up 300-some. I wouldn’t have thought that would happen, but we’ve got to deal with it.”

    It was the most rushing yardage the Spartans have allowed since Nebraska ran for 313 yards in a victory over the Spartans on Nov. 3, 2012.

    And it wasn’t just one player. Detroit native Mike Weber ran the ball nine times for 162 yards, getting touchdown runs of 47 and 82 yards, while freshman J.K. Dobbins had 124 yards on 18 carries.

    “I feel like it’s a good thing for us,” Weber said. “We went into the week going hard about running the ball. The coaches did a good job saying we were just going to pound the ball and it worked out for us.”

    It was the focus this week for Ohio State, which was coming off a blowout loss to Iowa and was looking for some offensive momentum heading into the final two weeks of the season. It did so by riding Weber and Dobbins.

    “There was a mandate to make sure those guys touch the ball,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. “The flow of the game also dictated that we were controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides. … But that was a mandate for me and it was, once again mandates are easy. The execution was outstanding.”

    Michigan State hadn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher all season, but the Buckeyes got two in one game while quarterback J.T. Barrett added 55 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

    “The offensive line, I mean, when you play like that, really makes my job a whole lot easier,” Barrett said. “I think one of the main things with them is changing the line of scrimmage. Those linebackers, they usually shoot the gap. So, it's hard to get double teams on those guys.

    “But being that (the offensive line) was getting so much push off the ball it was a great thing for them. They met the backers instead of on the line of scrimmage, they met them 3 yards downfield and our running backs did a great job making that unblocked defender miss and got some big hits.”

    Dantonio admitted there were some coaching miscues but there were issues with personnel, as well, something the Spartans weren’t shying away from.

    “I feel like it was a combination of not all 11 executing on our part and maybe some things we could have done differently,” Michigan State safety Khari Willis said. “We definitely weren’t tackling as well. I feel like the games we lost, that’s happened. The three games we lost was not our best tackling.

    “They’re a great team. Credit to Mike and J.K., they did their thing, but that just can’t happen.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

