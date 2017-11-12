Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 12
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 12 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Patrick Semansky, AP
1. Wisconsin (10-0, 7-0) – The Badgers’ defense was
1. Wisconsin (10-0, 7-0) – The Badgers’ defense was dominant in a victory over Iowa, allowing just 66 total yards and not allowing the Hawkeyes to convert a single third down in 13 attempts as Iowa managed just five first downs. Wisconsin was impressive on the ground once again, running for 247 yards heading into next week’s matchup with Michigan. Last week: 1.  Morry Gash, AP
2. Ohio State (8-2, 6-1) – The Buckeyes bounced back
2. Ohio State (8-2, 6-1) – The Buckeyes bounced back from last week’s blowout loss at Iowa by rolling over Michigan State, running for more than 330 yards as Mike Weber rushed for 162 and two touchdowns and J.K. Dobbins had 124 yards. The Buckeyes are now in control in the Big Ten East with two games to play. Last week: 3.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
3. Northwestern (7-3, 5-2) – The Wildcats finally didn’t
3. Northwestern (7-3, 5-2) – The Wildcats finally didn’t go overtime but have now won five straight after getting past Purdue. They haven’t been running away from teams, but the Wildcats are winning, and with games against Minnesota and Illinois to close the season, it doesn’t look a loss is coming anytime soon. Last week: 5.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
4. Michigan State (7-3, 5-2) – The Spartans were coming
4. Michigan State (7-3, 5-2) – The Spartans were coming off a big win over Penn State, but in a first-place showdown were humbled as Ohio State handed them their worst loss in the Mark Dantonio era. There wasn’t much the Spartans did well, but with games against Maryland and Rutgers to close the season, nine victories look likely. Last week: 2.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
5. Penn State (8-2, 5-2) – The Nittany Lions ended
5. Penn State (8-2, 5-2) – The Nittany Lions ended a two-game skid by taking care of business against Rutgers. The math says they still have a shot to win the Big Ten East, though they’ll need to get likely wins over Nebraska and Maryland over the last two weeks while hoping Ohio State and Michigan State collapse. Last week: 6.  Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
6. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – The Wolverines continued to
6. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – The Wolverines continued to take advantage of the easiest stretch in their schedule by beating Maryland to win their third straight. How things finish over the next two weeks will say a lot as the Wolverines head to Wisconsin next week in an effort to play spoiler before closing at home against Ohio State. Last week: 7.  Associated Press
7. Iowa (6-4, 3-4) – After the blowout at home last
7. Iowa (6-4, 3-4) – After the blowout at home last week over Ohio State, confidence was high the Hawkeyes could go to Madison and pull another upset against Wisconsin. However, the Hawkeyes did nothing on offense, gaining just 61 total yards as they’ve now lost twice in the last four games. Last week: 4.  Morry Gash, AP
8. Indiana (4-6, 1-6) – The Hoosiers finally got their
8. Indiana (4-6, 1-6) – The Hoosiers finally got their first Big Ten win and ended a four-game skid in the process as they went on the road to beat Illinois. The Hoosiers will now have their sights set on becoming bowl-eligible with wins in each of the last two, a decent possibility with games against Rutgers and Purdue. Last week: 10.  Associated Press
9. Purdue (4-6, 2-5) – The Boilermakers made it tough
9. Purdue (4-6, 2-5) – The Boilermakers made it tough on Northwestern this week but in the end didn’t have enough to avoid losing for the fourth time in the last five games. They’ll have a shot to get back to a bowl game if they can win their last two, but the odds will be long with a trip to Iowa and a home game with Indiana. Last week: 8.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
10. Minnesota (5-5, 2-5) – The Golden Gophers became
10. Minnesota (5-5, 2-5) – The Golden Gophers became the latest team to get the best of Nebraska and in the process won for the second time in the last four weeks. The schedule is tough to close the season with a trip to Northwestern followed by a home game with Wisconsin, but win one and the Gophers are bowl-eligible. Last week: 13.  Hannah Foslien, AP
11. Rutgers (4-6, 3-4) – The Scarlet Knights were overmatched
11. Rutgers (4-6, 3-4) – The Scarlet Knights were overmatched on the road against Penn State and have now lost two of three. Getting to bowl eligibility is still possible for second-year coach Chris Ash, but the Scarlet Knights will need to get wins over Indiana and Michigan State to do so. Last week: 9.  Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
12. Maryland (4-6, 2-5) – The Terrapins are limping
12. Maryland (4-6, 2-5) – The Terrapins are limping to the end of the season and have now lost five of six after falling at home to Michigan. Even with the mounting injuries and with losses piling up, two more wins could lead to a bowl game. However, with Michigan State and Penn State up next, it doesn’t look good. Last week: 11.  Patrick Semansky, AP
13. Nebraska (4-6, 3-4) – Things have to be getting
13. Nebraska (4-6, 3-4) – Things have to be getting pretty dicey in coach Mike Riley’s office after a one-sided loss at Minnesota. The Cornhuskers have now lost four the last five and aren’t showing any signs of turning things around. With games against Penn State and Iowa to close, they’ll need to win both to reach a bowl game. Last week: 12.  Hannah Foslien, AP
14. Illinois (2-8, 0-7) – Not much to say about one
14. Illinois (2-8, 0-7) – Not much to say about one of the worst teams in the FBS as the Fighting Illini have now lost eight straight with a home setback against Indiana. How second-year coach Lovie Smith builds any momentum heading into the offseason is hard to imagine. Last week: 14.  Associated Press
    Not long after Ohio State had finished its thrashing of Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium, Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke was all for tossing the game film.

    Yes, they’d watch it and pinpoint their many mistakes and try their best to learn from them, but in the end, constantly reviewing the tape of a 48-3 loss wasn’t going to do anyone a whole lot of good.

    “We’ll watch the film and then toss it out,” Lewerke said. “There’s no need to harp on it, no need to re-watch it tons of times. You forget it and move on to Maryland.”

    Coach Mark Dantonio didn’t feel all that differently by Sunday night after he’d already reviewed the entire game, the most one-sided loss in his tenure at Michigan State.

    “I’ve watched it once but I do think there is things to learn from it, especially schematically whether you were outflanked or you were out of position, things of that nature,” Dantonio said during his weekly teleconference. “So, I think it needs to be corrected more from a standpoint of what plays or defense was run, not exactly in terms of the time it was run. You need to just look at it and say, ‘Here’s all these formations, how did you adjust?’ Look at those things and draw from it and try and make it a learning experience.

    “But I think you’re correct, this is one you want to burn and you don’t want it to be indicative of how you play all the time.”

    That’s one thing that can be taken moving forward — the Spartans hadn’t played that poorly in all aspects of the game at any point this season. There were games they had their struggles in certain aspects, but none have been the overall letdown the loss to the Buckeyes was.

    The key to most of the issues was the fact Ohio State controlled the game at the line of scrimmage.

    Michigan State ran for a season-low 64 yards while it allowed six sacks. On the other side of the ball, Ohio State ran for 335 yards, the most a Dantonio team has allowed at Michigan State.

    “They won up front. Usually what we’ve always said here is you’ve got to win up front first,” Dantonio said. “It makes the quarterback’s job easier. It makes the linebackers’ job easier. And you can play around that. We just didn’t win up front. Now, we’re young.

    “We’re young up front on both sides of the ball. But you still have to win. You have to win your share.”

    It wasn’t all on the offensive and defensive line, though. As Dantonio pointed out after the game and again on Sunday, it was a subpar performance across the board.

    But headed into Saturday’s final home game — a 4 p.m. kickoff at Spartan Stadium against Maryland — the Spartans will cling to some of the things that did go well, like the interceptions from David Dowell and Justin Layne as well as the fact he did not believe anyone gave up at any point.

    “I don’t think we quit, and I think that’s a positive,” Dantonio said. “It’s very difficult when things are going in this direction to continue to play hard, and I thought we did play hard, we just didn’t play well enough.”

    Putting the loss in the rearview mirror is the key now for Michigan State (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten). It no longer controls its destiny in the East Division but there’s still a shot at the title if the Spartans can win their final two and Ohio State loses its last two.

    That’s not terribly likely with one of those games against Illinois, but with a chance to win nine games and reach a quality bowl, there’s plenty to play for. That’s especially true for the Spartans, who have one of the youngest teams in the Big Ten.

    Dantonio has seen them be resilient before and he’s counting on it again.

    “I’ve talked about this many times, every experience you have should benefit you,” Dantonio said. “We’ve always responded. We’ve always looked at things: How do you play after a tough game? How do you play after a great game in a big environment, a game that had this kind of magnitude, this meaning?

    “So, we look for reaction. We’ll take the next step, but we’ll look for reaction, see how we play this week.

    “But I anticipate our guys will come to play.”

    Maryland at  Michigan State

    Kickoff: 4 Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

    TV/radio: Fox/760

    Records: Maryland 4-6, 2-5 Big Ten; Michigan State 7-3, 5-2

    Line: OFF

