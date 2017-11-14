Michigan State forward Ben Carter (13) blocks the shot of Duke guard Trevon Duval during the first half. The Spartans blocked 12 shots in an 88-81 loss Tuesday. (Photo: Paul Beaty, Associated Press)

Chicago — The rankings said Duke vs. Michigan State Tuesday night in the Champions Classic was a matchup of the top two teams in the nation.

It didn’t disappoint as the teams threw haymakers at each other all night, living up to the hype that preceded the No. 1 team taking on the No. 2 team.

In the end, it was the top-ranked Blue Devils that threw the final knockout, getting 37 points from senior Grayson Allen on the way to beating Michigan State, 88-81, in front of a packed house at the United Center.

Michigan State (1-1) is now 3-4 in the Champions Classic and coach Tom Izzo is 1-11 against Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Nick Ward each scored 19 for the Spartans while Jackson added seven rebounds and three blocks for Michigan State, which had 12 for the game.

Trevon Duval added 17 points for the Blue Devils (3-0) while Wendell Carter Jr. scored 12. Standout freshman Marvin Bagley took a finger to the eye in the first half and did not return, playing just 10 minutes.

The first half was everything that could be expected in a prize fight as each team took turns landing big blows. The Blue Devils were the first to go on the attack, exploding for a 13-0 run that turned a 12-8 Michigan State lead into a 21-12 advantage for Duke.

A triple from Allen after a Ben Carter bucket gave Duke its biggest lead at 24-14 before Michigan State countered by heating up from the outside. The Spartans hit three straight 3-pointers – two from Jackson and one from Bridges – to spark an 11-0 run that gave Michigan State a 25-24 lead with 4:12 left in the first half.



Michigan State got rolling in transition from there as it pushed its lead to 34-30 on a Joshua Langford 3-pointer from the corner. However, the Blue Devils closed the half with an 8-0 run take a 38-34 lead into the locker room.

Allen took advantage of a questionable call on Cassius Winston to make three free throws, then after Duval got a dunk after an MSU turnover, Allen hit a triple at the buzzer.

It ended a back-and-forth half where Duke dominated the glass, outrebounding Michigan State, 26-17, including a 15-2 advantage on the offensive glass. The Blue Devils were also 11-for-18 from the free-throw line while the Spartans were 2-for-6.

Duke looked like it was pulling away early in the second half. After Jackson hit his third 3-pointer to tie the game at 42, the Blue Devils went on a 12-2 run to take a 54-44 lead, matching their biggest of the game. But the Spartans clawed back with their own 12-2 run, tying the game at 56 on a three-point play from Ward after a mad scramble for the ball under Michigan State’s basket.

Allen responded with a three in the face of Matt McQuaid but the Spartans tied it up with a McQuaid drive then a free throw from Ward. Michigan State took its first lead of the half, 61-59, on a pair of free throws from Joshua Langford as it went back and forth with Duval scoring on a couple of drives to put Duke up 65-62 before Jackson dunked a Bridges miss with 8:14 to play.

Duke kept the momentum rolling and pushed the lead to 71-66 before a pair of 3-pointers from Bridges and a free throw from Winston put the Spartans ahead, 73-71. But Duval answered with a drive to the hoop that was countered by a Kenny Goins dunk on a dish from Winston.

Duke then got a break when Wendell Carter grabbed an airball and dunked it before Gary Trent Jr. hit a triple from the wing to give the Blue Devils a 78-75 lead with 3:12 to play. Duke then put the game away as Allen nailed two more 3-pointers down the stretch.

